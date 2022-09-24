Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Full Art Lugia V

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by looking at the first Secret Rare that has been revealed from the set.

It's Lugia V Full Art. Now, while Full Arts are not considered Secret Rares in English-language Pokémon TCG sets, they are indeed Secret Rares outside of the standard set numbering in Japan. This Lugia V Full Art is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, who does a solid job with the artwork. What I'm interested to see is if there will be a Lugia V Alternate Art in this set. If there is an Alt Art, it is going to have one hell of a time topping the gorgeous Mitsuhiro Arita standard Lugia V that we showed off yesterday.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.