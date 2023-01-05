Lonely Mountains: Downhill Releases Season 20 Content

Thunderful Publishing has released a brand new update for Lonely Mountains: Downhill, as the game now enters its 20th season of content. The team at developer Megagon Industries has been hard at work every since the game was released to provide players with tons of activities so that this wasn't just an indie title that got a few upgrades and was done. Not at all! They have been cranking out new challenges and themes every season to make sure you get the most out of the game. This time around you're getting a little steampunk and a little underwater as they are offering up some new challenges, but also topping it off with a number of cosmetics you can add to your riders as they brave the rocky trails ahead. We have the dev notes on the season below.

From daring deep sea divers to steampunk engineers, players looking for an industrial hit will find something for them as a reward for completing Season 20's trials:

Become a globetrotter with the World Traveller outfit

Take a plunge into the deep with the Dive Suit outfit, Diver's Tank, and Diver's Helmet

Cook up some potent potions with the Alchemist outfit

Travel far and wide with the Pilot outfit and Pilot Hat

Add some brass to your bike with the Mekanika paint job

Soar the skies in the Wings backpack

Suit up with the Steampunk Tophat

Daily Rides is also a cross-platform daily leaderboard competition: Each day, one trail will be selected randomly, complete with new obstacles and shortcuts. The four-week season offers up a new theme with unlockable cosmetic rewards for participants. Do you have what it takes to dominate the new season? Get riding and see if you can rise to the top of the leaderboard!