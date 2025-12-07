Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Look Mum No Computer, The Bitfather

Look Mum No Computer Announces Console Release Date

After having already been released on PC a few months ago, Look Mum No Computer will finally arrive on consoles in late January

Look Mum No Computer lands on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in January after a PC debut in July 2025.

Battle inside gadgets with Sam and Kosmo, using weaponized synths and music-powered attacks to fix chaos.

Collect components to craft custom synth modules, inspired by Look Mum No Computer’s wild DIY inventions.

Explore vibrant pixel-art worlds, face quirky enemies, and enjoy a dynamic electronic music-driven experience.

Indie game developer The Bitfather and publisher Headup Games have revealed the console release date for Look Mum No Computer. The twin-stick shooter action-RPG was already released back in July 2025 for PC, but no firm date had been set for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Now we know that the game will arrive for all three major consoles on January 22, 2026. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above, as we wait out the next six weeks.

Look Mum No Computer

Set in the quirky, pixel-art world of Soldersworth, players join Sam and his Synthesizer sidekick, Kosmo, on a high-energy mission to fix rebellious devices from the inside. Using a mix of DIY-crafted weaponized synth modules, music-based attacks, and creative problem-solving, they must repair the chaos one electrifying beat at a time.

Interactive Music: Craft and upgrade unique synthesizer modules that not only serve as powerful weapons but also form the instruments of the game's evolving soundtrack. Customize your playstyle and experiment with the original electronic music of Look Mum No Computer.

Craft and upgrade unique synthesizer modules that not only serve as powerful weapons but also form the instruments of the game's evolving soundtrack. Customize your playstyle and experiment with the original electronic music of Look Mum No Computer. DIY Crafting System: Collect electronic components and craft new synth modules inspired by creator Look Mum No Computer's iconic designs, including the flamethrower module — a fiery nod to the infamous flamethrower organ

Collect electronic components and craft new synth modules inspired by creator Look Mum No Computer's iconic designs, including the flamethrower module — a fiery nod to the infamous flamethrower organ Quirky Worlds to Explore: Warp into the strange and vibrant pixel-art landscapes inside machines, teeming with bizarre creatures ranging from acid-spewing capacitors to undead broccoli. Help the inhabitants by completing challenging quests and overcoming epic boss fights.

Warp into the strange and vibrant pixel-art landscapes inside machines, teeming with bizarre creatures ranging from acid-spewing capacitors to undead broccoli. Help the inhabitants by completing challenging quests and overcoming epic boss fights. Dynamic Combat: Take on swarms of enemies using twin-stick controls, balancing the equipment slots and energy between your modules to power both your arsenal and your electrifying music.

Take on swarms of enemies using twin-stick controls, balancing the equipment slots and energy between your modules to power both your arsenal and your electrifying music. For Music Lovers and Gamers Alike: Whether you're a fan of retro games, electronic music, or Look Mum No Computer's inventive DIY spirit, this game offers something you'll love.

