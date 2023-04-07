Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Announces Release Date Mobile players will soon be able to experience Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth as the game reveals a mid-May release date.

Electronic Arts confirmed the release date for The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth as the game comes to iOS and Android this May. Working with developer Capital Games, the team has been working on a PvP and PvE title that brings all of the characters and settings from the franchise into a single mobile title. We now know the game will launch on May 10th, and they are currently taking pre-registration signups for those looking to get in on the game early. We got more info below along with the latest trailer.

"Fantasy and adventure come together in The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth, a strategy RPG game based on the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien. A New Ring has been discovered in Middle-earth that has the power to rewrite history. How the power is used is up to you; will you wield it for good, or will you succumb to evil? Team up with Elves, Wizards, Dwarves, Goblins, Hobbits, & more in a fresh visualization of one of the greatest fantasy stories ever told. Build a team with your favorite fantasy characters from The Lord Of The Rings, like Frodo Baggins & Éowyn. Collect an assortment of recognizable and powerful characters ready for battle! Legendary PvP & PvE battles await in an epic turn-based strategy game as you adventure across Middle-earth. Join the Fellowship & form a Guild to help battle your foes. Download today & discover Middle-earth like never before!"

Enter The World Of Lord Of The Rings

Discover the power of the New Ring & command your heroes for good or evil. Battle in a legendary war for Middle-earth in an epic fantasy RPG. Adventure across the land to experience familiar & alternate tellings of Tolkien characters.

Collect Characters

Encounter classic heroes from The Lord of the Rings universe in an epic LoTR RPG game. Upgrade characters with an in-depth progression system. Explore factions of Middle-earth never before seen.

Turn-Based Strategy

Hone your skills in the PvP, Story, and PvE game modes—expansive character relationship lore with unique combat skills & abilities. Choose strategic team-up attacks & synergy bonuses.

Legendary Combat

Embark in squad battles in PvP games, turn-based wars, & more. Battle other rival guilds to level up your characters. Equip gear & weapons to challenge stronger foes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Elj7do86Tx0