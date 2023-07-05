Posted in: EA Mobile, Electronic Arts, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Capital Games, LoTR, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth

Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Is Getting New Characters

Legolas, Gimli and Gandalf are all making their way to The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth in the latest update.

Electronic Arts and Capital Games announced today that some legendary characters are coming to The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth. Specifically, players will be seeing some legendary characters tied to this world show up, as you'll be getting Legolas as a skilled archer, Gimli as a powerful but stubborn brawler, and Gandalf from his time as part of The Fellowship as a powerful and supportive grey Wizard. Throughout the month of July, you'll be able to call upon the Fellowship in battle to prepare for the upcoming Mines of Moria raid. We got more details about the additions below as all three will arrive on July 10th for both iOS and Android.

"The introduction of these Heroes account for eight of the original nine Fellowship that set forth from Rivendell on a mission to destroy the One Ring. Together, the three will form one of the strongest allied squads in the game. Legolas uses his bow – and his allies – to perfection. When paired with Gimli, their synergies result in stronger attacks, and include a custom in-game cinematic as they execute a devastating Team Up Attack. When Gandalf joins in battle, his presence strengthens the trio with special offensive and defensive maneuvers in The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth."

"Gimli and Legolas provide plenty of power to teams looking to participate in the upcoming Mines of Moria Raid, available to all players who belong to a guild, to unlock Gandalf the Grey. Together with the other members of their guild, adventurers can gather keys by completing in-game quests and prepare for battle with their strongest collection of characters. To help adventurers, EA and Capital Games will be releasing blogs to help players prepare for the upcoming raid as well as character kits for each Fellowship member throughout the month of July. In preparation for the Mines of Moria raid premiering soon, players have the opportunity to expand their Fellowship to prepare for the Wizard's arrival, take on new challenges, and boost their squads beginning July 10."

