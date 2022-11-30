Lord Of The Rings RPG Charity Event To Happen At LA Comic-Con

During LA Comic-Con this year, there will be a special celebrity game of The Lord of The Rings Roleplaying Game that will be helping out a charity. Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe will be a special two-hour game led by Kate Welch, as they and a celebrity band of misfits in Middle-Earth will be working to help raise funds for Extra Life, a charity in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. This will be a debut of sorts for the new TTRPG system, as it will launch a digital marketplace, hosted by eBay, where both fans and companies can buy and sell products to benefit Extra Life. We have the full rundown of what you can expect as it will take place on Saturday, December 3rd, at the LACC in room 301AB at 7pm PT.

Join game master Kate Welch (Acquisitions Incorporated), alongside an all-star cast of players, including Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), TJ Storm (Godzilla, Deadpool), Luke Gygax (GaryCon, GaxxWorx), and The Dark Lord Sauron himself, Sala Baker (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), for a tabletop roleplaying experience like no other. Free to attend for any LACC Saturday badge holder, the star-studded celebrity gaming series Lost Odyssey returns to a physical table after two years of webcam games for an incredible cause. People coming together and telling stories to help one another—gathering around the proverbial campfire, and telling a story as one. Be the first to get your free ticket at the Legion M booth starting at 11am PST on December 3rd – Limited number of tickets available! Attendees will receive exclusive Comic Con giveaways like minis, dice, and more… they may even have a role to play in the onstage story itself!

Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe is presented by The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War (an officially licensed mobile strategy game based on the iconic trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, developed by NetEase Games), and brought to you from sponsors including Free League Publishing (Creators of hit TTRPGs like ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, The One Ring, and of course the new The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game), Legion M (the world's first fan-owned entertainment company), Magpie Games (Avatar: Legends, Root The Roleplaying Game, and Urban Shadows), Spidermind Games (creator of the new technologically advanced, Dragon Eye Dice), Miniature Market (the online gaming superstore), DUST (a diverse platform for visionaries across the sci-fi community), GaxxWorx (veteran-owned company focused on creating well-designed and fun games and gaming accessories for everyone), and Syrinscape (the app that brings immersive sound effects and music to your tabletop roleplaying games, offering unique soundscapes that will elevate your game at home the same way you'll see at-play in Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe).