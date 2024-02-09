Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: TTRPG

Pathfinder Reveals Tian Xia World Guide & Character Guide

Paizo held a special livestream for Pathfinder showing off two books for the upcoming Lost Omens - Tian Xia campaign.

Article Summary Paizo unveils the Tian Xia World & Character Guides for Pathfinder: Lost Omens.

Explore over 20 nations in the 304-page Tian Xia World Guide with a poster map.

The Tian Xia Character Guide offers six new ancestries and unique character options.

Discover new feats, martial arts, magic, and legendary items for Pathfinder.

This evening, Paizo held a special Pathfinder livestream going over two new books coming to the Lost Omens – Tian Xia campaign with the World Guide and the Character Guide. Senior Designer James Case and Senior Developer Eleanor Ferron shared the stream with freelance contributors Grady Wang, Hiromi Cota, and Jeremy Blum, to discuss everything inside the books without getting too on the spoiler side of things, as the first will help you craft the world for your campaign, while the other will help you build a character that fits into the setting. You can check out that stream at the link above, while we have more info on both books below. The World Guide will be released on April 24, while the Character Guide will come out on August 28.

Dragons once served as the stewards of this land, commanded by Heavenly decree. Can you live up to their lofty expectations, or will you flounder and fail like countless kingdoms before you? Prophecy is dead and history hangs on a feather; even the slightest breath might change the course of peoples and nations. Strike out and seize your destiny in an uncertain future! This massive 304-page gazetteer features a look at the history, cultures, and peoples of Tian Xia, with summaries of over 20 distinct nations and kingdoms on, above, and under the continent. It's accompanied by a giant poster map displaying this region of the Pathfinder setting in beautiful detail.

The boundless continent of Tian Xia features innumerable peoples, each with their own rich history and practices. Bring your character to life with this 136-page guidebook crammed full of everything a player might need to build a hero hailing from or journeying through these vast lands, including:

Six new ancestries, including the reincarnating samsaran, trickster tanuki, and shadowy wayang, as well as Tian-inspired additional feats and heritages for existing ancestries, like the peachchild leshy, bakuwa lizardfolk, and gandharva sprite!

Feats inspired by Tian Xia's diverse arts and practices, from new elemental medicine to alchemically fortified cuisine to how the zodiac can guide your character's path.

Spectacular magical and martial techniques to vanquish the toughest opponents, whether that's through weightless sword arts or by borrowing the ancient power of magical familiars.

Dazzling new magic items and weapons to forge or find, from the subtle kotodama whistle to legendary artifacts like the staff of Sun Wukong.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!