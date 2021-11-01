Black Box Map Maker Will Launch A Kickstarter This Month

Fantastic Art Studios and Gixer Games are going to be setting up a crowdfunding system for their next game, Black Box Map Maker. This particular game is using what the studio claims are the latest gaming tech to make a powerful and super immersive software that will give you the power to make whatever you need for an RPG campaign setting. You'll be given a ton of tools for several locations that allow you to create highly detailed 3D animated rendered maps. Doesn't matter what game you're playing, they have a system set up so you can make these however you see fit in different sized campaigns. To get this off the ground and released, they're launching a Kickstarter on November 9th, 2021, in the hopes of getting the funding they need to finalize and release it on PC. We don't have a link or a price goal yet, but something to keep an eye out for next Tuesday.

A unique fusion of art, innovation, and technology, Black Box Map Maker allows Game Masters and RPG players alike to create maps filled with intricate details that bring their storytelling to life. Choose from an impressive number of themes – including Medieval Fantasy, Cthulhu, Cyberpunk, Valhalla, scenarios/rooms and digital props available in the RPG industry to create the perfect aesthetic with ultra-realistic graphics. Design a cobweb-laden castle or lush overgrown forest and embellish with foliage, landmarks, furniture, food, and more (even pets!). In addition, the user-friendly AI allows players to enjoy the Fantastic Art Studios miniatures in digital format. Interactive details make Black Box Map Maker's maps even more lifelike: turn lights on and off, open and close doors, or let in a rolling layer of fog to add a little more atmosphere to the proceedings. Enhance scenes even further with music and special effects such as hidden traps, magic portals, torches, filters, skins, and more. What's more, players can create new props that can be saved and shared with community members. Black Box Map Maker's maps can be viewed in isometric, first-person, 3-D, and top-down viewpoints for an all-out custom experience. The AI-powered software runs smoothly on a variety of platforms including PC, Mac, mobile, and VR. When it's time to roll the dice, maps can be printed, shared, uploaded to a VTT, or mirrored to a smart TV.