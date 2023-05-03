The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 40: Bibarel The Bibarel Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith was the Pokémon TCG debut of Amelicart who went on to draw the Squawkabilly ex Secret Rare.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

The final standard Illustration Rare of Crown Zenith is Bibarel. This Bibarel Illustration Rare shows the evolved Pokémon in the middle of a dam surrounded by a river full of Bidoof who are working on the dam. It's a cute, interesting scene that shows a group of Bidoof and Bibarel in their natural environment. This Bibarel Illustration Rare is illustrated by artist Amelicart who uses a stylized, cartoony approach on both this card and Trainer cards as well. Crown Zenith is actually the debut of Amelicart, who contributes four cards including this one, a Rescue Carrier Trainer Item, an Ultra Ball Trainer Item, and a Trekking Shoes Trainer Item. They have gone on to contribute another card to the Scarlet & Violet era, with Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare, which appeared in Japan's Snow Hazard and will likely show up in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.