Lords Of Exile Set To Be Released On Valentine's Day

PixelHeart and PID Games have confirmed they will release Lords of Exile for PC and all three major consoles on Valentine's Day.

Co-publishers PID Games and PixelHeart are partnering up with indie developer Squidbit Works to release their latest game, Lords of Exile, on Valentine's Day. If you haven't seen the game yet, this will take you back to the glory days of the NES with modern mechanics, as you're getting a side-scrolling action platformer. You'll head off on a quest of vengeance as you attempt to take out all sorts of enemies and put them down as you make your way to the boss you need to put an end to. Enjoy the latest trailer and info we have for you here as the game drops for PC and all three major consoles on February 14.

Lords of Exile

Embark on a quest for revenge in Lords of Exile, an 8-bit side-scrolling action platformer set in the far Lands of Exilia. With classic retro mechanics and linear level design in 8-bit graphics. In ancient times of war in the Far East, the lands of Exilia were overrun by creatures of the night and samurais. Amidst this cruel conflict, only a bloodthirsty cursed knight can bring hope and vanquish the darkness.

Levels​: Explore eight levels of classic linear design, each featuring challenging obstacles and enemies to overcome. At the end of each level, you'll face off against a powerful boss who will put your skills to the test. And as Gabriel, you'll receive an extra skill after defeating each boss, allowing you to progress even further and take on greater challenges.

Explore eight levels of classic linear design, each featuring challenging obstacles and enemies to overcome. At the end of each level, you'll face off against a powerful boss who will put your skills to the test. And as Gabriel, you'll receive an extra skill after defeating each boss, allowing you to progress even further and take on greater challenges. Gameplay Variety: Experience a range of mechanics, from throwing weapons to melee combat, down stabs, jumping, and dashing. Unlock the powers of Gabriel's curse to enhance your abilities. Play as both Gabriel and Lyria, each offering a unique and distinct gameplay experience for endless replayability. Plus, once you've beaten the game with Gabriel, unlock two additional game modes: Speedrunner mode and Boss Rush mode. And the best part? You can play both modes with either Gabriel or Lyria for even more variety and fun!

Experience a range of mechanics, from throwing weapons to melee combat, down stabs, jumping, and dashing. Unlock the powers of Gabriel's curse to enhance your abilities. Play as both Gabriel and Lyria, each offering a unique and distinct gameplay experience for endless replayability. Plus, once you've beaten the game with Gabriel, unlock two additional game modes: Speedrunner mode and Boss Rush mode. And the best part? You can play both modes with either Gabriel or Lyria for even more variety and fun! Retro-aesthetic and sound design: Relive the glory days of classic gaming with retro-inspired 16-bit physics and perfectly polished controls. The game's stunning handcrafted 8-bit pixel art and fast anime-style animations, the 8-bit SFX and OST, enriched with sounds from the Megadrive sound chip, complete the immersive retro experience.

