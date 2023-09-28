Posted in: CI Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lords of the Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Releases All-New Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Lords Of The Fallen, as the developers give a better overview of what's to come next month.

Indie game developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games released a new Lords Of The Fallen trailer today, giving you a better overview of the game. To call this a trailer is kind of a fib on their part, as you're getting nearly eight minutes' worth of footage, all of which is being narrated to you piece by piece. It's basically the perfect thing to watch if you've never seen anything from the game and want to know all you can before you buy it. Enjoy the video below before it drops on October 13.

"Taking place in a vast, semi-open world, the new video showcases just a few of the many diverse and harrowing environments players will journey through in their epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. With each major area interconnected with at least two others, the order in which players venture through these lands is largely up to them. However, they'll not only need to survive one world in this extensive RPG experience but two, thanks to the game's unique dual realm mechanic. Alongside the living realm, Axiom, exists its undead counterpart, Umbral, with each realm featuring its own unique pathways, enemies, characters, and, of course, treasures. Equipped with the Umbral Lamp, players can cross over to this parallel world at any time; however, doing so will use one of their two lives. As for when a player dies in the living realm, they will automatically resurrect in the exact same spot, albeit in the undead realm, for one final chance to survive… though the odds will be against them."

"The Extended Gameplay Presentation also provides new details on the title's uninterrupted co-op feature. To invite a second player to join their adventure, players need only visit an in-game rest point (vestige), where they can choose to either fight alongside a friend or a randomly selected player. The co-op companion will then remain at their side for as long as either desire. Another new gameplay element Lords Of The Fallen is introducing to the genre is the ability for players to craft their own vestiges, though it can only be done in very select places and requires an extremely rare resource to do so. As well as numerous other gameplay details, much is also revealed about the fully revised combat system players will use in Lords Of The Fallen, seamlessly interweaving melee, magic, and ranged abilities. Alongside standard attacks, players can map up to four additional magic or ranged skills to their controller for immediate access. This not only allows for far greater combat variety, with the ability to string together an almost endless number of combos, but rapidly speeds up combat, reducing the need to swap out abilities."

