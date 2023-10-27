Posted in: CI Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hexworks, Lords of the Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Releases New Halloween Event

CI Games and HexWorks have a new patch for Lords Of The Fallen, giving you multiple updates, a Halloween event, and a photo contest.

CI Games and HexWorks have released a new update for Lords Of The Fallen, as players can take part in their version of a Halloween event. The "Pumpkin Patch," as it's being called, will add a few new updates to the game, including full crossplay, a revamp of New Game Plus, and have you searching for a new Pumpkin Helm in a decorated land. What's more, there's a new photo contest you can take part in, which we have more info on below!

The Pumpkin Patch

Running until November 2, the game's world of Mournstead has been decorated with seasonal cosmetics. Players can also pursue a new questline to attain the Pumpkin Mask, a horrifying helm inspired by the iconic jack-o'-lantern. The event coincides with the all-platform release of a significant update – The Pumpkin Patch – that brings a series of new gameplay mechanics developed following ongoing community feedback. The Pumpkin Patch update includes:

Revamped New Game Plus (NG+) – A new tiered NG+ system introduces Vestiges to the game mode; each higher level of NG+ removes more Vestiges from the game, increasing player difficulty.

A new tiered NG+ system introduces Vestiges to the game mode; each higher level of NG+ removes more Vestiges from the game, increasing player difficulty. Full crossplay – Players can now experience full crossplay functionality between all PC and console platforms. This follows the introduction of crossplay between Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 players for the first time earlier this week.

Players can now experience full crossplay functionality between all PC and console platforms. This follows the introduction of crossplay between Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 players for the first time earlier this week. Reduced enemy density – A reduction of the enemy density in areas observed as being most challenging for players.

A reduction of the enemy density in areas observed as being most challenging for players. Performance & stability – Further performance and stability fixes across all platforms.

Lords Of The Fallen Photo Contest

HexWorks is also inviting players to submit in-game photos created using Lords of the Fallen's unique 3D Photo Mode to be considered for display in one of the most prominent and well-known public spaces in the world: Times Square, New York City. The screenshot, which must encapsulate the player's experience of Lords of the Fallen – whether that's an epic adventure, a harrowing crusade, or a white-knuckle expedition through the nightmarish realm of the dead – will feature on the NASDAQ Building for two weeks from 26th November.

