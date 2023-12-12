Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Drops New Details On The December 2023 Update

Amazon Games have revealed new details for the next Lost Ark update, as we get one major holiday update before the year closes out.

Article Summary December 2023 update introduces Voldis, a new Lost Ark continent with an Item Level entry of 1520.

Get into the holiday spirit with a winter event, new Ark Pass, and fresh Proving Grounds season.

Face Gargadeth in the Guardian Raid, a weather-controlling behemoth needing Item Level 1610.

Earn exclusive rewards: honing materials, Legendary Galewind Skill Rune, and new achievements.

Amazon Games has revealed new details to the next update for Lost Ark, as the December 2023 update will bring you a holiday event before the year ends. Going with the theme Voldis Wonderland, the content will add a new continent to explore, a new season of Proving Grounds, a new Guardian Raid, updates to the store, a new Ark Pass, a winter event, and the usual series of upgrades and fixes. We have a couple of snippets of info from their latest blog, which is where you can find the finer details. The content goes live tomorrow, December 13.

NEW LOST ARK CONTINENT – VOLDIS

Voldis is a new continent with an entrance Item Level of 1520 and above. The continent of Voldis is the land of sages and alchemy, with the magnificent city of Kalinar located at the mouth of Ketsla River. The city is always bustling with tourists seeking advice from the renowned sages. The city itself has a fantastic view and is full of cute Homunculi dashing to-and-fro as they run the citizens' errands. Voldis is home to the Sages, who delve into many secrets regarding alchemy, the body, and the mind. They are well-respected for their vast knowledge and powers, and with the Chaos Guardians returning, their aid will be more than helpful in the upcoming war. Outside of the city, much of the continent is full of giant trees – all part of the Great Rainforest. The Rainforest holds many mysteries, with powerful monsters lurking in the shadows. Players can get help from the Raiyas, the people of the Forest, to enter the Sage's Tower and reach the end of the story.

GARGADETH GUARDIAN RAID

Gargadeth is a powerful Guardian who can control the weather and stormed onto the battlefields of the Chain War long ago. The thickening energy of chaos brought Gargadeth back from a long slumber. Possessed by the chaotic energy, Gargadeth now shows aggression towards all living beings— beware the fierce tempest summoned by Gargadeth. Once you get swept into the thunderous storm, you may not find your way back to reality. Gargadeth is the second Purification I Guardian, and can be challenged by players at or above Item Level 1610 in the new Shadowed Swamp of Silence map. Players can earn honing materials, accessories, and have a chance to drop the Legendary Galewind Skill Rune can be obtained through Purification I Guardians (available to earn once per Roster). Gargadeth also brings 4 new achievements, a new title, the Gargadeth Card, and a new Card Book Set: Greed Without End.

