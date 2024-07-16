Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Launches New "Cool Retreat" July Update

Amazon Games released the July update for Lost Ark today, as players get a new festival, events, and more in Cool Retreat.

Article Summary Amazon Games' Lost Ark rolls out "Cool Retreat" with Summer festivities.

Introducing Solo Mode for dungeons & raids, perfect for practice or solo play.

Join the Maharaka Festival - race, transform, and defeat a giant duck!

New progression updates: T3 support, crafting, and more to elevate your game.

Amazon Games has launched a new update for Lost Ark today, as players can check out the Cool Retreat update for July. The event is basically the in-game equivalent of going to a water park for the Summer, as you'll have a new event and festival to take part in, as well as tons of new Solo Mode content to explore and some updates to the progression system. We have the dev notes below as you can check out the finer details on their latest blog.

Lost Ark – Cool Retreat

Solo Mode Dungeons & Raids: Solo Mode enables the option for players to challenge Lost Ark's main endgame content, raids, and dungeons alone. This new mode offers players the flexibility to practice raid mechanics before attempting them with a group, or is available as an option for those who were having difficulty navigating party-finder. Solo Mode will support raids starting with the Valtan Legion Raid all the way to the Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon.

The July update brings a new wave of events for players to ease the grind this summer as we head toward Tier 4, including a new Event Powerpass and updated Super Mokoko Express Event to help new or returning players prepare for Tier 4, or engaged players add a new class to their roster or boost a current alternate character.

The July update brings a new wave of events for players to ease the grind this summer as we head toward Tier 4, including a new Event Powerpass and updated Super Mokoko Express Event to help new or returning players prepare for Tier 4, or engaged players add a new class to their roster or boost a current alternate character. Maharaka Festival: Players can also look forward to the return of the summertime Maharaka Festival. Players can celebrate the summer on the Maharaka Paradise Event Island, where they can participate in an event race, transforming into a Pirate Mokoko to jump, headbutt, and dash their way through a swimming race before attempting to defeat a giant rubber duck. Finish the race and save Maharaka Paradise from the Duckaneers, earning Mokoko Pirate Tokens to trade for special items at the event shop.

Progression Updates: "Cool Retreat" features several progression updates to improve the experience of leveling and progressing through Lost Ark's extensive end-game for new and active players alike. Updates include Tier 3 engraving support, gear crafting and upgrade adjustments, Elixir updates, Transcendence updates, and more.

