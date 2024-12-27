Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Reveals 2025 Content Roadmap To Close Out Year

To close out the year, Amazon Games gave a preview for what's to come in Lost Ark, as the game has a 2025 Content Roadmap

Article Summary Lost Ark's 2025 roadmap introduces new raids, classes, and anniversary events for early 2025.

Face off against familiar foes in Kazeros Raid Act 2 with challenging battles and new systems.

Experience the new Wild Soul Advanced Class, blending mystical energy and animal transformation.

Join Lost Ark's Third Anniversary celebration with exclusive quests and rewards on a special island.

Amazon Games closed out the year 2024 for Lost Ark by revealing the first part of their 2025 Content Roadmap for the game. The shorthand to this is that we got a preview of what's to come for January-March 025, and while it's not a complete and fully detailed perspective, it does give great insight into where they're taking things. Some of the additions include a Third Anniversary celebration, a new Frontier System, and the addition of the World Soul Advanced Class. We have the dev notes below and the video above as we now wait to see what else they have in store.

Lost Ark – 2025 Content Roadmap

January 2025

Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare

Face off against Brelshaza once more in Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare. This raid will require 8-players, and take place in a harsh, icy battleground, which provides the perfect backdrop for Brelshaza's own chilling new powers. In Gate 1, the Valley of Piercing Screams, you'll have to fight the intimidating Narok the Butcher, and in Gate 2, Phantom Apeiron, you'll see the familiar Brelshaza with some new abilities. This raid will also introduce the Karma System, which will allow players to receive new ways to power up their characters. Normal Mode will be available at Item level 1670, and Hard Mode will be available at Item Level 1690.

We will include the latest improvements to the raid applied in Korea, such as showing targeting effect during certain patterns in Gate 1. Along with Brelshaza, a host of new Tier 4 content will arrive, including the release of Tier 4 Bracelets, a new Guardian, Abidos Operation, a Chaos Gate for players over Item Level 1680, and the 2nd Unlock of the T4 Ebony Cube.

Frontier System

When the frontier system is applied, raid difficulty (damage and HP) will decrease for raid bosses as stage of the frontier progresses. The stages progress automatically as time goes on. With the frontier system, parties clearing cutting-edge content can enjoy a similar difficulty to Korea when the raid releases, and others can enjoy an easier version as time passes; making the raid more approachable for more casual players while also lessening the reclear difficulty.

Third Anniversary Celebration

Lost Ark Anniversary celebrations will kick off a little bit early this year, coming in with our update at the end of January. This will allow us to get celebrating sooner, and pave the way for an exciting release in February. Celebrate Lost Ark's Anniversary in a new anniversary event, the "Festa of Arkesia" on a special Anniversary island. Here you'll get to participate in exclusive quests, receive rewards, and also see some familiar faces.

February 2025

Wild Soul Advanced Class

The next Advanced Class is a Yoz Specialist class— a versatile character that can transform into animals or use their scroll to fight with spirit beast spells while in human form. The class will invoke a blend of energy that feels both animalistic and mystical in nature. For example, the class can transform into forms like a bear, or into the form of a Kumiho, a nine-tailed fox. The Yoz tribe specializes in harnessing the power of illusions, and the Wild Soul can also summon spirits, such as birds or foxes, to fight alongside them.

Progression Events

The Wild Soul Advanced Class will be accompanied by progression events. More details will be provided headed toward the release of the new class.

March 2025

With a ton of major content releasing in the first few months of 2025, we've still got more planning to do for March and the later months. Right now, we are planning on releasing the next Music Box of Memories unlock during March, and continuing the progression events to support the release of the Wild Soul Advanced Class in February. We'll see what else is in store once we reach next year!

