Lost Ark Reveals Early Plans For Second Anniversary

Amazon Games dropped a new blog today for Lost Ark, revealing some of what they will have in store for the game's second anniversary.

Article Summary Amazon Games unveils "2 Extreme Update" for Lost Ark's second anniversary on February 10.

New Valtan Extreme raid offers Normal and Hard modes with significant first-time-clear rewards.

Arkesia Festival features weekly co-op quests with unique challenges to earn special tokens.

Birthday Bash Event invites players to revisit classic content and secure celebratory rewards.

Amazon Games is planning something big soon for Lost Ark, as the game will be celebrating its second anniversary. The team will release the "2 Extreme Update" on February 10, and with it will come the new Valtan Extreme raid, the Arkesia Festival, and a number of in-game events. During the festival, there will be a new co-op quest each week for you to take part in, each one with its own challenges and offerings unique from the others, as you'll earn tokens to trade in for special rewards. They'll also be holding a special Birthday Bash Event where you can earn rewards by going back in time to previous milestones. We have some of the info below as you can read the full blog on their website.

VALTAN EXTREME

Valtan will return in a new, challenging version of the raid. There are two versions of Valtan Extreme – Normal at Item Level 1580, and Hard at Item Level 1620. With greater challenge comes greater rewards. There are first-time-clear rewards that will be given upon clearing 2 Gates, along with rewards as you reclear. Each roster can enter the raid once every 2 weeks, with gate progress bound to the character that cleared the first gate.

LOST ARK SECOND ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

To celebrate the anniversary in game, we'll have several fun in-game anniversary events for players to enjoy accompanied by special rewards. Players can take part in celebrating Lost Ark's 2nd Anniversary at the Arkesia Festival. Each week of the festival there will be a new co-op quest for players to participate in, keeping things fun and fresh as you earn tokens to trade in for valuable rewards. In addition to the Arkesia Festival, a new Birthday Bash Event that will take players on a trip down memory lane and lead them to earn rewards by re-experiencing some of the most iconic pieces of Lost Ark content. Stay tuned for the full details in next week's release notes.

