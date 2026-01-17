Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Reveals More Details About the January 2026 Update

Lost Ark has released a new update for January 2026, bringing with it several new events, a new raid, and more Ark Pass content

Amazon Games has released a new monthly update for Lost Ark, as the January 2026 content comes with a number of new events. The team has launched the Thaemine Extreme raid event, as well as Nukman's Illusion Stone, the Guardian's Call Event, the Chaos Gate Event, more Day and Night Minister content for the Ark Pass, and other additions.

Lost Ark – January 2026 Content

Thaemine Extreme Event Raid – The most powerful Demon Legion Commander has returned for an extreme version of the fan favorite Gate 4. While very similar to the original Thaemine Hard Gate 4, Thaemine Extreme will feature adjusted difficulty and patterns. The raid can be entered once a week per roster and will be around for a limited time, offering first clear rewards and a set of weekly rewards through an Event NPC Shop.

The most powerful Demon Legion Commander has returned for an extreme version of the fan favorite Gate 4. While very similar to the original Thaemine Hard Gate 4, Thaemine Extreme will feature adjusted difficulty and patterns. The raid can be entered once a week per roster and will be around for a limited time, offering first clear rewards and a set of weekly rewards through an Event NPC Shop. Guardian's Call Event – The Guardian's Call Event returns! Players can defeat Guardians for increased rewards, including Gold, Processed Destiny Stones, Astrogems and more. Updates have also been implemented to help with various progression systems. The event applies to the Tier 4 Guardians – Argeos, Skolakia, Drextalas and Krathios.

The Guardian's Call Event returns! Players can defeat Guardians for increased rewards, including Gold, Processed Destiny Stones, Astrogems and more. Updates have also been implemented to help with various progression systems. The event applies to the Tier 4 Guardians – Argeos, Skolakia, Drextalas and Krathios. Chaos Gate Event – Available until February 4, players can defeat a new type of enemy within Chaos Gates to receive special pouches containing valuable rewards, ranging from Relic Engravings and Astrogems to event coins, along with special tokens that can be traded at the event coin show! The event coin shop will come loaded with special event cosmetics, astrogem tickets, chests and more!

Available until February 4, players can defeat a new type of enemy within Chaos Gates to receive special pouches containing valuable rewards, ranging from Relic Engravings and Astrogems to event coins, along with special tokens that can be traded at the event coin show! The event coin shop will come loaded with special event cosmetics, astrogem tickets, chests and more! Nukman's Illusion Stone – A new type of collectible item will be introduced in the form of Nukman's Illusion Stone. The first elder of the Yoz, Nukman, sent a crescent moon shaped stone in the night sky to give the Yoz people hope and courage, but over time it shattered into pieces. Nukeman's illusion stone will open after completing the "In Search of the Riddle's Answer" adventure quest, offering valuable rewards in exchange for Illusion Stones.

A new type of collectible item will be introduced in the form of Nukman's Illusion Stone. The first elder of the Yoz, Nukman, sent a crescent moon shaped stone in the night sky to give the Yoz people hope and courage, but over time it shattered into pieces. Nukeman's illusion stone will open after completing the "In Search of the Riddle's Answer" adventure quest, offering valuable rewards in exchange for Illusion Stones. Day and Night Minister Ark Pass – Players interested in more rewards and cosmetics can exchange Royal Crystals for two premium reward tracks, which each layer in additional rewards to the leveling track. The Premium Ark Pass adds rewards at all 30 levels earned alongside the free rewards. On top of the Regular and Premium rewards, the Super Premium Ark Pass weaves the Day and Night Minister skins, CA-T pet, Cog Spirit mount and an Epic Astrogem Selection Chest through the Ark Pass.

