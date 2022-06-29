Lost Ark Reveals More Details To Latest Update Before Launch
Amazon Games dropped a bunch of new info about the next update coming to Lost Ark before it launches into the game on Thursday. Coming in on the very last day to qualify as the "June Update", this one is officially being called the "Wrath of the Covetous Legion" update, which will introduce Thronespire, a new single-player dungeon experience. Plus you'll encounter the Vykas Legion Raid, Kungelanium Guardian Raid, a new event island where you'll dance the night away (because why not), several cosmetics, and more. We have the rundown for you here and you can read more about the update on their website.
Lost Ark: Vykas Legion Raid
Vykas follows Valtan as the second Legion Raid arriving into the Western version of Lost Ark. In this raid, you'll face dangerously beguiling members of the Covetous Legion before battling Legion Commander Vykas. No revives are available mid-battle, so be ready to fight for your life. Vykas is an eight-player Legion raid, has 3 gates, and is complete with a swathe of new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics. Players will need to be Item Level 1430 to attempt Normal difficulty, and 1460 for Hard. Players can participate in Legion Raids after completing the guide quest '[Guide] Notice: Legion Raid'. As an added step for the new Vykas raid, you'll need to visit the Lunar Knights NPC in Vern castle and start the quest 'Blooming Again', which tells the Covetous Legion Commander's story.
Kungelanium Guardian Raid
A fearsome force of evil in the Chain War, Kungelanium has awoken from his glacial slumber by the re-emergence of the Demon Legions and the Chaos spreading throughout Arkesia. Joining Deskaluda, the frost predator Kungelanium will enter the gauntlet of powerful Level 6 Guardians available to challenge in a Guardian Raid. Kungelanium will be available for players to challenge once they reach item level 1460 or higher. Like other Guardian Raids, you can attempt to vanquish alone, with a party, or matchmake with up to three other heroes.
Thronespire
Thronespire is a new single-player dungeon experience in a twisted dimension with 50 levels. In Thronespire, you'll battle until you run out of time, working to defeat as many floors and enemies as possible before you meet your match and succumb to the Demon Legions. Completing the first 25 floors grant first-time clear rewards (you'll earn all rewards for the floors you conquer). The other 25 floors are focused on prestige and completion times— proving you have the solo skills it takes to conquer anything the Demon Legions throw your way. Players will need to be Item Level 1325 to participate.
Heartbeat Island
Need some R&R after fighting the Demonic Legions in Arkesia's hot summer months? Spend some time relaxing on the beach or dancing with your friends on the new event island: Heartbeat Island. You can find Heartbeat Island by speaking to Jollous, the festival expert located in major cities, or by sailing directly to it (located near Anikka). You do not need to complete a quest in a City to enter. Once you've arrived on Heartbeat Island you can collect Festival Coins through various activities, which can be exchanged for a variety of rewards. There are daily quests where you receive Festival Coins just by relaxing in a designated area, and hourly quests for dancing and defeating Rekiel, the Dancing Queen. Lastly, this update brings the following general and quality of life updates…
- Added Stronghold Research that improves alternate characters' honing rates on their journey to Item Level 1415. This can be researched at Item Level 1460.
- Refreshed the daily log-in reward track.
- Added new settings to change the Damage font size.
- Chest contents can now be sorted in alphabetical order.
- Added preventions to limit gold-seller activity. New store purchases will now have a 3 day waiting period before they can be traded or transferred out of the buyer's account via mailing, trading, gifting, or selling on the Auction House.