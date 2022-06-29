Lost Ark Reveals More Details To Latest Update Before Launch

Amazon Games dropped a bunch of new info about the next update coming to Lost Ark before it launches into the game on Thursday. Coming in on the very last day to qualify as the "June Update", this one is officially being called the "Wrath of the Covetous Legion" update, which will introduce Thronespire, a new single-player dungeon experience. Plus you'll encounter the Vykas Legion Raid, Kungelanium Guardian Raid, a new event island where you'll dance the night away (because why not), several cosmetics, and more. We have the rundown for you here and you can read more about the update on their website.

Lost Ark: Vykas Legion Raid

Vykas follows Valtan as the second Legion Raid arriving into the Western version of Lost Ark. In this raid, you'll face dangerously beguiling members of the Covetous Legion before battling Legion Commander Vykas. No revives are available mid-battle, so be ready to fight for your life. Vykas is an eight-player Legion raid, has 3 gates, and is complete with a swathe of new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics. Players will need to be Item Level 1430 to attempt Normal difficulty, and 1460 for Hard. Players can participate in Legion Raids after completing the guide quest '[Guide] Notice: Legion Raid'. As an added step for the new Vykas raid, you'll need to visit the Lunar Knights NPC in Vern castle and start the quest 'Blooming Again', which tells the Covetous Legion Commander's story.

Kungelanium Guardian Raid

A fearsome force of evil in the Chain War, Kungelanium has awoken from his glacial slumber by the re-emergence of the Demon Legions and the Chaos spreading throughout Arkesia. Joining Deskaluda, the frost predator Kungelanium will enter the gauntlet of powerful Level 6 Guardians available to challenge in a Guardian Raid. Kungelanium will be available for players to challenge once they reach item level 1460 or higher. Like other Guardian Raids, you can attempt to vanquish alone, with a party, or matchmake with up to three other heroes.

Thronespire

Thronespire is a new single-player dungeon experience in a twisted dimension with 50 levels. In Thronespire, you'll battle until you run out of time, working to defeat as many floors and enemies as possible before you meet your match and succumb to the Demon Legions. Completing the first 25 floors grant first-time clear rewards (you'll earn all rewards for the floors you conquer). The other 25 floors are focused on prestige and completion times— proving you have the solo skills it takes to conquer anything the Demon Legions throw your way. Players will need to be Item Level 1325 to participate.