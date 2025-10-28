Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Will Launch The Fog of Diaspero Update This Week

Lost Ark has a new update coming out tomorrow as part of the game's Halloween content, as Fog of Diaspero drops on Wednesday

Article Summary Lost Ark's Fog of Diaspero update launches October 29 with major Halloween-themed content.

Kazeros Raid Prelude: Destined Trajectory introduces a new prologue quest and NPC in Elnead.

Arktober Lucky Box Event and Mist Knight Ark Pass bring fresh missions, skins, and special rewards.

Korean Balance patch and quality of life updates optimize gameplay and Proving Ground competition.

Amazon Games has revealed new details about the next update for Lost Ark, as Halloween comes back to the game in a dark way with Fog of Diaspero. The update brings with it several pieces of creepy content for you to explore, including the Kazeros Raid Prelude: Destined Trajectory, the October Ark Pass and Lucky Box Event, the Korean Balance patch, several quality-of-life changes, and other additions to the title. We have the dev notes below, and you can read more about it on their website, as the content launches on October 29.

Lost Ark – Fog of Diaspero

Kazeros Raid Prelude: Destined Trajectory – Players can embark on a prologue questline that leads to truth as the long-prophesied war nears its end. A new NPC, Journey's Trace, will be added to Elnead where the quest begins. It can be completed once per roster, but only after finishing the Act 1 – 3 prologue quests, Rimeria World Quest and Hyper Awakening Quests.

Arktober Lucky Box Event – Until December 17, the Arktober Lucky Box Event will introduce daily and special missions to earn Lucky Boxes and prepare for endgame challenges. Lucky Boxes contain various honing materials, trade items, cards and potentially a Surprise Box, which can drop special items, like a Relic Engraving Selection Chest, Chaos Stones with a 100% success rate, Legendary Card Selection Pack and honing materials.

Mist Knight Ark Pass – The Mist Knight Ark Pass will be available, featuring 3 tiers – Regular, Premium and Super Premium. The Regular Ark Pass is free and grants a variety of helpful rewards, while Premium and Super Premium add a layer of additional rewards to the leveling track. Examples include more honing material selection chests, battle items and more, with the Super Premium Ark Pass weaving in the Mist Knight skins, Fluffy cat mount and pet and a Legendary Card Pack.

Balance Updates + Quality of Life Changes – The Korean Balance patch that arrived alongside Kazeros in Korea will be added with the October update, letting players test out class changes before battling the Lord of the Abyss. The Proving Ground Season 7 Competitive Match will also see standard competitive ratings adjustments based on performances in the last season, as well as seasonal rewards when Season 7 wraps up next year and quality of life adjustments, such as top ranked builds appearing in the Book of Coordination.

