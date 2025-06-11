Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Lost In Random, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Stormteller Games

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Drops Last Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, as the game will be released for PC and consoles next week

Article Summary Watch the final developer diary for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die before its June 17, 2025 launch.

Discover how 3D artist Tommy Karnerfors crafted the game's unique hand-made environments and characters.

Battle through randomized dungeons filled with monstrous enemies, treasures, and ever-changing board game twists.

Master luck and strategic dice rolls as you and your die companion try to escape the perilous Eternal Die prison.

Indie game developer Stormteller Games and publisher Thunderful Games dropped one last developer video for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die ahead of the game's release. The three-minute video, which you can watch here, gives the game one last hurrah from the team as they explore the game's appearance and art design with 3D artist Tommy Karnerfors, as he delves into the hand-crafted environments and characters that have been brought together to make Mare's corrupted vision of Random. Enjoy the video as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on June 17, 2025.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune, have been captured inside the Eternal Die, where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet, where they'll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games to claim treasure, which improves your chances. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.

Random-Infused Runs: Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes.

Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes. Mastering the Game of Chance: Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate.

Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate. Board Game Inspired Dungeons: Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, The Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

