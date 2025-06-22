Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Bossa Studios, Lost Skies

Lost Skies Releases New Free Island Creator Update

Lost Skies was given a free update this past week, giving creative types something new to do with an Island Creator update

Article Summary Lost Skies adds a free Island Creator, letting players build and share custom sky islands with the community.

Create new content using enhanced dev tools, now including the autumn-themed Midlands biome and over 200 new assets.

Upload your islands to Steam Workshop and explore over 500+ player-made worlds packed with unique challenges.

Updated Island Creator now features Unity 6, better stability, new puzzles, and automatic auto-save every 15 minutes.

Developer Bossa Studios and publisher Humble Games released a free update this past week for Lost Skies, as players have a new creative tool. The new addition is the Island Creator, which will give you the ability to do just that: make your own island in the sky, however you see fit. They've basically unlocked a ton of dev tools that will allow you to customize the land and save it for people to check out and share. We have more details below as the update is live.

Lost Skies – Island Creator

Players will be able to create new content for both regions, including the newly added Midlands biome, and can upload it to Steam Workshop for all players to explore. The Island Creator is also a great way for players to get a feel for the grapple hook traversal movement before hopping into the base game for free! The community-made islands are what makes the world of Lost Skies truly unique. With over 500+ beautiful islands designed by players already available via Steam Workshop, there is plenty there to inspire your own creations or explore to your heart's content. Level design, puzzles, player challenges, or even little narrative drops are entirely in the hands of the community creators.

Explore A New Biome: The Midlands region brings with it a beautiful autumnal palette with over 200 new assets that include ruins and temples with mysterious inscriptions to use on your island.

The Midlands region brings with it a beautiful autumnal palette with over 200 new assets that include ruins and temples with mysterious inscriptions to use on your island. Design New Challenges: A new puzzle type comes to the game so you can devise even more intricate quests for your island visitors.

A new puzzle type comes to the game so you can devise even more intricate quests for your island visitors. Improvements All Around: The Lost Skies Island Creator has been upgraded to Unity 6, bringing better overall performance and stability.

The Lost Skies Island Creator has been upgraded to Unity 6, bringing better overall performance and stability. Never Lose Progress: The new auto-save feature activates every 15 minutes. You'll never have to worry about being so locked in that you forget to save your island.

