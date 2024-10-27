Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Events, Games, Lucca Comics & Games, Tabletop | Tagged: art, d&d, Lucca Comics & Games 2024

Lucca Comics & Games Reveals More About D&D Art Exhibit

Final details have been provided for Gateway to Adventure: 50 Years of D&D Art, an exhibit happening at Luccan Comics & Games this year

Organizers for Lucca Comics & Games have revealed new details for one of their Dungeons & Dragons exhibits, as we learned more about Gateway to Adventure: 50 Years of D&D Art. The exhibition will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the TTRPG with a unique exhibition curated by Jon Peterson, game historian and author of Dungeons & Dragons – Art & Arcana and The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons 1970-1977, as well as by Jessica Lee Patterson, art historian for the Koder collection since 2022, represents an unmissable opportunity for art fans and collectors. We have the new details of the exhibit below, as it will be seen at the event running from October 30-November 3.

Gateway to Adventure: 50 Years of D&D Art

Gateway to Adventure: 50 Years of D&D Art – The largest Dungeons & Dragons exhibition ever created, will offer visitors the opportunity to admire for the first time the prestigious Koder Collection, a collection of over one hundred works of art and memorabilia related to the D&D universe. Among these, there are masterpieces by some of the greatest artists who have contributed to shaping the visual imagery of the game, such as Larry Elmore, Jeff Easley, Clyde Caldwell, Keith Parkinson, Brom and Todd Lockwood. The exhibition will also include a selection of original and iconic artwork from Dungeon & Dragon's 1st edition to the present day, as well as the first variant cover ever created for a D&D handbook, signed by John Blanche for the English edition distributed in the United Kingdom by Games Workshop.

Alongside the main exhibition, the Uffizi Galleries are contributing to the fiftieth-anniversary celebrations with the display of three centuries-old engravings depicting the mythological figure of the dragon, an iconic symbol in both the history of art and the world of fantasy. These are works by artists from the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, including Cornelis Cort with Saint George and the Dragon (1577), Salvator Rosa with Jason Putting the Dragon to Sleep (1663-1664), and Giovanni Battista D'Angolo, known as del Moro, with Landscape with Saint Theodore and the Dragon (1560-70). The "Dragons of the Uffizi" will be exhibited in the Church of the Servi itself, creating an evocative dialogue between classical and pop art, between myth and role-playing game.

