Lucid Releases All-New Speedrunner-Centric Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game Lucid, as they appeal to speedrunners with breakneck footage as a challenge

Play as Oenn and master powerful Crystal Arts to enhance mobility and combat against diverse enemies.

Explore a beautifully hand-crafted crystal-punk world inspired by 2D sidescroller classics.

Collect upgrades, conquer intense boss battles, and unravel the mysteries of the world of Aedyn.

Apogee Entertainment and solo developer Eric Manahan of The Matte Black Studio have released a new video for their upcoming game Lucid, this time appealing to the speedrunning community. This video has little words and mostly action, as they show off many of the mechanics of the game and how you basically have the ability to make quick decisions and run the gamut if you know what you're doing. Essentially challengeing speedrunners to pick up the game and beat it as quickly as they can. Enjoy the video above as the game will arrive in 2026.

Lucid

As Oenn, a young Sentinel on a path to fulfill a solemn promise, players must journey through a crystal-punk world torn apart by calamitous events. In this beautifully hand-crafted world, players will absorb powerful abilities that expand movement and enhance their combat skills, allowing them to face off against a diverse cast of enemies and bosses. Inspired by the golden age of 2D sidescrollers, Lucid delivers an experience that seamlessly combines nostalgia with modern gaming. It's fast, action-packed, and narratively rich.

Tight Controls : As an extension of the player, Oenn is a joy to handle. While you navigate the platforming puzzles and master the airborne combat, you will enter the oh-so sought-after flow state.

: As an extension of the player, Oenn is a joy to handle. While you navigate the platforming puzzles and master the airborne combat, you will enter the oh-so sought-after flow state. Crystal Arts : Learn powerful new abilities like the Crystal Blade, Crystal Spear, and Crystal Axe! Each Crystal Art modifies mobility and enhances combat differently, offering a range of options for traversing the world and vanquishing your foes.

: Learn powerful new abilities like the Crystal Blade, Crystal Spear, and Crystal Axe! Each Crystal Art modifies mobility and enhances combat differently, offering a range of options for traversing the world and vanquishing your foes. Hmm, So Many Upgrades : Collect Crystal Shards and Rare Materials scattered throughout the land to enhance your Bracers and empower your Crystal Arts by Anointing them.

: Collect Crystal Shards and Rare Materials scattered throughout the land to enhance your Bracers and empower your Crystal Arts by Anointing them. Intense Boss Battles! : On your quest, you will encounter many dangerous foes. Use your accumulated knowledge and prowess to conquer these awe-inspiring adversaries and advance further in your quest.



: On your quest, you will encounter many dangerous foes. Use your accumulated knowledge and prowess to conquer these awe-inspiring adversaries and advance further in your quest. The Mysteries of Aedyn : In this vast and interconnected world, you can decide when to ascend the frigid Onyx Ridge, traverse the glittering Crystal Caverns, or descend into the gloom of Welltown.

