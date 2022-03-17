Druddigon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Festival of Colors event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Therian Forme Tornadus is in Tier Five raids with its Shiny now released while Mega Lopunny returns to Mega Raids to usher in spring. Let's take a look at the Tier Three raid bosses, which players can generally defeat as solo trainers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Druddigon which is currently featured as a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO.

Top Druddigon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Druddigon counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Druddigon with efficiency.

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Druddigon can be defeated by solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to power up your Pokémon and use TMs to change their movesets.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Druddigon can currently be encountered in raids in its Shiny form. Though a specific number has not been confirmed, it is indeed boosted above the standard Shiny rate of one in 500. It is likely set to the raid/Egg-only rate of one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!