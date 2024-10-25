Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports F1 24, F1, F1 24, Formula 1

EA Sports F1 24 Launches McLaren Senna Anniversary Event

EA Sports F1 24 has a brand-new event happening right now as they have launched the new McLaren Senna Anniversary Event today

Explore new challenges and exclusive rewards in the F1 24 Season 3 live service update.

Race iconic tracks like Spa and Monaco in the Challenge Career as Ayrton Senna.

Unlock the "Legend of Brazil" set with suits, gloves, helmets, and car liveries.

Electronic Arts has launched a new event in EA Sports F1 24, as the game will celebrate the McLaren Senna 30th Anniversary Events Series. Starting now and running to November 11, this event pays tribute to Ayrton Senna and his impact on the motorsport world with in-game challenges and exclusive rewards. You'll see three unique challenges where you'll embody Senna's legacy while driving the future of Formula. This includes a Race Scenario that reenacts the same gearbox issue Senna faced before winning the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix. We have a snippet of the details below, which you can read more about in the latest blog.

F1 24 McLaren Senna 30th Anniversary Events Series

F1 24's Season 3 live service is in full swing as we move into the second half of the season. We're detailing more of what to expect with a new Challenge Career, Pro Challenge, and Scenario event – all of which include rewards to customize your car and chosen driver. Part 2 celebrates one of the greatest, the legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna. Senna left an unforgettable mark on the sport, in particular during his time at McLaren where he drove for six seasons. In this time he secured the vast majority of his 41 Grands Prix victories and each of his three World Championship titles. Known affectionately as the "Master of Monaco," his passion and enthusiasm for the sport were infectious throughout the grid, with many current and former drivers crediting his attitude and driving abilities as key motivators for getting involved in Formula 1.

Challenge Career: Ayrton Senna (Oct 15 – Nov 11)

Kicking off the second half of Season 3, for the first time ever, take on a Challenge Career series as a driver Icon. Jump into the 2024 McLaren as Senna himself and take on the modern-day F1® grid at some of the circuits where Aryton had his very finest moments as a driver, including Suzuka, Monaco, Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa, and, of course, Interlagos.

By completing each Episode in this mini-Career, you'll unlock the complete "Legend of Brazil" customization set, including the race suit in Episode 1 (Oct 15-24), gloves and helmet in Episode 2 (Oct 24-Nov 4), and the vehicle livery in Episode 3 (Nov 4-11). Missed an earlier episode? Providing this Challenge Career is still active; you'll be able to go back and give a previous episode a shot and unlock the relevant reward – just be sure to do so before the end of the Season.

