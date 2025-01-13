Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Luck be a Landlord, Trampoline Tales

Luck Be a Landlord Confirmed For Consoles in February

Luck be a Landlord is coming to consoles, as the roguelike deckbuilder will be coming to all three platforms in eatly February

Article Summary Luck Be a Landlord hits consoles on February 6, 2025, with all major updates included.

Play as a renter defying capitalism using slot machines to pay escalating rent.

Synergize symbols and items like Commie McComrade to maximize slot outcomes.

Challenge capitalism by reaching higher floors with increasing difficulty and a secret boss.

Indie game developer and publisher Trampoline Tales has confirmed the console release date for Luck Be a Landlord. The roguelike deck-builder has already been out for a year, as the game has you using a slot machine to build up money for rent in an effort to defeat capitalism. (Good luck with that!) The console version will arrive on all three major platforms, with all the updates released so far, on February 6, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer while we wait for it to come out.

Luck Be a Landlord

Begin as an optimistic renter with low payments, and watch in horror as they creep higher and higher! Add symbols to the slot machine after each spin to collect coins, accruing funds ahead of the next due date. Rejoice at a high-yield turn, but beware: luck can easily run out, resulting in empty pockets and untimely eviction. Synergize slot symbols and special items to create lucrative chain reactions. Choose between furry friends, precious gems, and other unlikely symbols. Transform eggs into chickens, sprout seeds into fruit, watch toddlers devour delicious candy, and avoid the catastrophic loss of the Hex of Destruction!

Increase earnings with myriad powerful items: stockpile extra coins with the Swear Jar, smash urns with the Grave Robber, and try to score rare symbols with the X-Ray Machine. Luck doesn't have to be tenants' only ally: get a little help from Commie McComrade's game-changing boosts, allowing the rerolling of choices and the removal of symbols. Make 12 payments to game the capitalist system of property ownership and defeat the dreaded landlord! However, rent payment never really ends, does it? Ascend additional floors, each with mounting difficulty after defeating the landlord. Battle increasing rent, dwindling skips, and the crushing demands of capitalism to reach the top floor and come face to face with a secret boss.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!