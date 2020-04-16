LudoNarraCon 2020 Reveals Exhibitor Lineup & Panels

This week, LudoNarraCon 2020 revealed the full list of exhibitors and panels that will be joining them for their April event online. The event will run from April 24th-27th and is completely free to the public on Steam. We have the complete list of exhibitors for you below, while the complete set of panels can be found at the link above on their website. If you're not familiar with the event, this is basically a celebration of narrative games and the stories they tell through the medium. This is a chance for indie developers who have taken part in that craft to show off what they've done with their own games. If you enjoy storytelling, we highly recommend you check this one out.

We are proud to announce these additions to the LudoNarraCon 2020 exhibitor lineup:

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs – Strange Scaffold

Backbone – Eggnut / Raw Fury

Beholder 2 – Alawar

Best Friend Forever – Starcolt

Beyond the Veil – Sun's Shadow Studios

Coda – GoodbyeWorld Games

Coffee Talk – Toge Productions

Curious Expeditions 2 – Maschinen-Mensch

Do Not Feed the Monkeys – Alawar

Frog Detective 2 – Grace Bruxner, Thomas Bowker

Garden Story – Picogram / Rose City Games

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Sketchbook Games

N1RV Ann-A – Yrsbd / Sukeban Games

Nowhere Prophet – Sharkbomb Studios / No More Robots

Over the Alps – Stace Studios

Ring of Fire – Far Few Giants

Roki – Polygon Treehouse

Still There – Iceberg Interactive

Sunless Skies – Failbetter Games

The Flower Collectors – Mipumi Games

Wide Ocean Big Jacket – Turnfellow

These games will join the previously announced exhibiting games participating in this year's event:

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Chinatown Detective Agency – General Interactive Co.

Eliza – Zachtronics

Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller

Heaven's Vault – inkle

Hypnospace Outlaw – Tendershoot / No More Robots

In Other Waters – Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller

Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik / Akapura Games

Neo Cab – Chance Agency / Fellow Traveller

Not Tonight – Panic Barn / No More Robots

Paradise Killer – Kaizen Game Works / Fellow Traveller

She Dreams Elsewhere – Studio Zevere

Solace State – Vivid Foundry

Sometimes Always Monsters – Vagabond Dog / Devolver

Suzerain – Torpor Games / Fellow Traveller

Tangle Tower – SFB Games

Telling Lies – Drowning a Mermaid Productions / Annapurna Interactive

The Church in the Darkness – Paranoid Productions / Fellow Traveller

Wayward Strand – Ghost Pattern

Welcome to Elk – Triple Topping

Yes, Your Grace – Brave At Night / No More Robots