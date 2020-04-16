LudoNarraCon 2020 Reveals Exhibitor Lineup & Panels

This week, LudoNarraCon 2020 revealed the full list of exhibitors and panels that will be joining them for their April event online. The event will run from April 24th-27th and is completely free to the public on Steam. We have the complete list of exhibitors for you below, while the complete set of panels can be found at the link above on their website. If you're not familiar with the event, this is basically a celebration of narrative games and the stories they tell through the medium. This is a chance for indie developers who have taken part in that craft to show off what they've done with their own games. If you enjoy storytelling, we highly recommend you check this one out.
We are proud to announce these additions to the LudoNarraCon 2020 exhibitor lineup:
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs – Strange Scaffold
- Backbone – Eggnut / Raw Fury
- Beholder 2 – Alawar
- Best Friend Forever – Starcolt
- Beyond the Veil – Sun's Shadow Studios
- Coda – GoodbyeWorld Games
- Coffee Talk – Toge Productions
- Curious Expeditions 2 – Maschinen-Mensch
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys – Alawar
- Frog Detective 2 – Grace Bruxner, Thomas Bowker
- Garden Story – Picogram / Rose City Games
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Sketchbook Games
- N1RV Ann-A – Yrsbd / Sukeban Games
- Nowhere Prophet – Sharkbomb Studios / No More Robots
- Over the Alps – Stace Studios
- Ring of Fire – Far Few Giants
- Roki – Polygon Treehouse
- Still There – Iceberg Interactive
- Sunless Skies – Failbetter Games
- The Flower Collectors – Mipumi Games
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket – Turnfellow
These games will join the previously announced exhibiting games participating in this year's event:
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Chinatown Detective Agency – General Interactive Co.
- Eliza – Zachtronics
- Genesis Noir – Feral Cat Den / Fellow Traveller
- Heaven's Vault – inkle
- Hypnospace Outlaw – Tendershoot / No More Robots
- In Other Waters – Jump Over The Age / Fellow Traveller
- Mutazione – Die Gute Fabrik / Akapura Games
- Neo Cab – Chance Agency / Fellow Traveller
- Not Tonight – Panic Barn / No More Robots
- Paradise Killer – Kaizen Game Works / Fellow Traveller
- She Dreams Elsewhere – Studio Zevere
- Solace State – Vivid Foundry
- Sometimes Always Monsters – Vagabond Dog / Devolver
- Suzerain – Torpor Games / Fellow Traveller
- Tangle Tower – SFB Games
- Telling Lies – Drowning a Mermaid Productions / Annapurna Interactive
- The Church in the Darkness – Paranoid Productions / Fellow Traveller
- Wayward Strand – Ghost Pattern
- Welcome to Elk – Triple Topping
- Yes, Your Grace – Brave At Night / No More Robots