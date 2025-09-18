Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lumo 2

Lumo 2 Has Confirmed a Release Date For Mid-October

The long-awaited sequel to the 2016 game Lumo has been given a release date, as Lumo 2 arrives for PC and consoles this October

Experience over 100 interconnected rooms filled with clever challenges, secrets, and platforming action.

Enjoy modernized controls, vibrant visuals, and nostalgic nods to classic '80s and '90s games.

Discover hidden cassettes, elusive ducks, and three retro mini-games in a vibrant, adventure-filled world.

Indie game developer Triple Eh? and publisher Numskull Games have confirmed the official release date for Lumo 2. In case you haven't checked this one out, this is a sequel to the 2016 puzzle-platforming title that draws inspiration from '80s and '90s titles of the same genre. Its been teased for a moment,b ut now we know the game will arrive on October 17, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see the game out in a month.

Lumo 2

Lumo 2 brings back the charm of '80s and '90s puzzle-platformers, blending clever challenges with modern design and smooth controls. Leap into a world of shifting landscapes and interconnected rooms, each a meticulously designed puzzle box with dangers to dodge, precision platforming and secrets to uncover. From arcade-inspired mini-games to unique twists on familiar mechanics, Lumo 2 reimagines the best of the home computer era with a modern shine. Each experience is a nod to gaming's golden age redesigned for today with smoother controls, vibrant visuals, and plenty of fresh ideas.

Relive those dusty old memories in a brand new way! Every room is a challenge. Moving platforms, collapsing floors, and hidden hazards keep you on your toes and put your timing and reflexes to the test. At the same time, puzzles demand clever thinking. Balancing tricky jumps with thoughtful problem-solving makes every solution satisfying to uncover. Exploration is always rewarding. Hidden cassette tapes, elusive ducks, and secret paths are waiting to be found in every corner.

Look twice and you'll uncover delightful easter eggs and subtle homages to retro classics. Collect them all or simply enjoy the discoveries along the way. Every find adds character, charm, and a sense of adventure to the journey. Let your curiosity guide you. Step into a world of platforming puzzles, hidden secrets, and retro-inspired fun. Add to your wishlist today and relive the joy of getting lost in a classic adventure.

100 Puzzle-Filled Rooms – Navigate intricate, interconnected challenges that test your platforming skills.

– Navigate intricate, interconnected challenges that test your platforming skills. Classic Arcade Mini-Games – Master three retro-inspired mini-games that shake up the adventure.

– Master that shake up the adventure. Treasure Hunt – Track down 25 hidden cassettes and relive the nostalgia of the 8-bit era .

– Track down and relive the nostalgia of the . Daring Duck Challenges – Collect 20 elusive ducks, each demanding precision and skill to reach.

