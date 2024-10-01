Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Athena Crisis, Nakazawa Tech, Null Games

Athena Crisis Lets You Invade Other Players In Latest Update

Athena Crisis has released a new free update this week, allowing up to eight players to fight with or against each other in co-op gameplay

Article Summary Athena Crisis updates with a new co-op mode, allowing up to eight players to fight together or against each other.

Activate shiny crystals in the campaign to gain an attack boost and invite friends to join your game.

Three types of crystals enable different invasion dynamics: Valor, Command, and Phantom Crystals.

This update adds replayability to 50 campaign maps with unpredictable objectives and player interactions.

Indie game developer Nakazawa Tech and publisher Null Games released a new update today for Athena Crisis, allowing players to invoke their own invasion on another player. This si a totally free update that has enabled a co-op mode, where you can either help or fight against other players in the game online. The new content allows for up to eight players in one session, and you can divide that up however you wish as either everyone working together for a common goal, or face off in an epic battle to see who can come out on top. We have more details from the developers about the mode here, as well as a video from Null's Matt Rorie showing off the new content.

Athena Crisis – Invasion Update

Players will now come across shiny crystals in the campaign which they can activate on challenging campaign maps to get an attack boost and to invite a friend to co-op play. But beware, activating a crystal opens your single-player campaign to other players who might want to battle you instead. This new style of emerging gameplay makes the 50 official campaign maps even more replayable as you can take over the AI to battle campaign players or spawn in with your own faction to try and win the game yourself. You never know what will happen and how your objectives change when participating in an invasion!

Enable Invasions: On eligible single-player campaign maps, a green Power Crystal is shown in the Player Card on the top left. When you activate it, your world becomes open for invasion and the news is broadcast to other online players.

On eligible single-player campaign maps, a green Power Crystal is shown in the Player Card on the top left. When you activate it, your world becomes open for invasion and the news is broadcast to other online players. Invade: Other players can now invade and effect your game directly using three types of crystals: Valor Crystal: Users of the Valor Crystal will join the player's team with their own faction to battle the AI and other invaders. Command Crystal: The Command Crystal allows a player to take over the main AI opponent of the single-player campaign. Phantom Crystal: Phantoms spawn in to wreak havoc on the map. They are not allied with any other players, and their mission is to defeat the player in any way. They can try to sneak to the campaign player's HQ to take it over, spawn with Zombies, or even get special custom objectives to accomplish.

Other players can now invade and effect your game directly using three types of crystals:

