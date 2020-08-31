Onix Raid Guide: Catch Brock's Rocky Buddy In Pokémon GO

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Onix counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Sharpedo (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

(Keep in mind, though, that only ONE Mega can be used at a time. Not that you'd need it, as this will be an easy solo, but you cannot use both Mega Blastoise and Mega Venusaur in a single raid.)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Onix with efficiency.

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Crawdaunt (Waterfall, Crabhammer)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant)

Breloom (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Sharpedo (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Onix, using the above counters powered up, can be completed by solo trainers. With these counters and some Stardust, even lower level trainers can do this on their own.

Catching Onix

Onix is as easy to catch in raids as it is the wild. It may require a well-placed throw and a Razz Berry, but it will not be a huge problem for trainers. Its catch circle is high, though, so be sure to give it a powerful toss when you throw.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Onix's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Onix's attack sees it snap forward in a snake-like charge before pulling back. Once it settles back into place, throw the ball at the center of its face.

Shiny Onix odds

Onix has a boosted Shiny rate of about one in 60.

100% IVs