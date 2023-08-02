Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 Releases First Extensive Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Madden NFL 24, as the crew at EA Sports give us nearly 30 minutes of footage to show off the game.

EA Sports released a new gameplay video this week for Madden NFL 24, giving us a far better look at how this year's incarnation will play. The team released nearly 30 minutes worth of footage showing off a good chunk of what you'll expect to see in the game. They give a pretty good presentation of what's still here, what's changed, and what's new for you to experience as we get to watch Madden NFL pros Dezz805 and CleffTheGod. compete against each other. Along with this news, the company released its plans for the upcoming Championship Series, which we have some information about below, as you can get more from their latest blog.

"The Madden NFL 23 Championship Series witnessed record growth in player participation and the return to our first in-person competition in over three years, capped off by a historic run by "Dez," who became the youngest player ever crowned Madden Bowl champion. We are thankful for our fans, players, and the entire Madden community for an unforgettable year! Following last year's success, we're thrilled to announce the return of the Madden Championship Series ("MCS 24") in Madden NFL 24. Below are the main headlines for this upcoming season."

More Chances to Win Each month from September to January will feature one competition with at least USD $125,000 on the line, giving you more opportunities to showcase your skills and earn more!

More Live, In-Person Events All finals will be played live, in-person as we look to bring players back together during MCS 24.

More Ways to Play Cross-play is coming to the MCS, allowing players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC to all compete in the same virtual gridiron.

More Rewards for All Whether you are a first-time participant, veteran MCS competitor looking to stream more, or regular fan who watches our events, MCS 24 will offer more opportunities for you to earn in-game content to build your MUT roster.



