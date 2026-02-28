Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Idea Factory, Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy

Mado Monogatari Announced For Late March Release

Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy has been given a proper release date, as the game will arrive in late March

Article Summary Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy releases on PC March 25, 2026, consoles on July 29, 2026.

Join Fia as she embarks on a magical journey through the storied Ancient Magic Academy as a new student.

Crawl dynamic, randomly generated dungeons, battle monsters, and unlock powerful magic abilities for Fia.

Explore the academy, complete fun mini-games, craft gear, and help Fia become a legendary mage.

Idea Factory has provided an official release datye for their latest fantasy RPG title, Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy. The team confirmed the title would finally see a release after being teased for almost a year, as the game arrives on PC via Stea,m on March 25, 2026. What's more, the console edition fo PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms will happen on July 29, 2026.

Mado Monogatari: Fia and the Wondrous Academy

The Ancient Magic Academy.​ An academy with a long, storied past, known as the place where The Great Mage learned and graduated. Students study here to become Mages themselves. A girl named Fia, wanting to enroll in the Academy, makes a long arduous journey from her hometown, and manages to get in through her own luck. She now tries her best to get through the many challenges of schoolwork, strict professors, and mysterious happenings, all in pursuit of her goal to become a Great Mage herself, while also making friends with other students in her class. Embark on an adventure with Fia and her classmates as they explore the mysteries of the Ancient Magic Academy and uncover the legends of The Great Mage.

Conquer Dynamic Dungeons and Help Fia Become A Great Mage! — Crawl through randomly generated dungeons and engage in real-time, turn-based battles to help Fia level up. Use Magic Artes and collect Elemental Orbs to fill up your gauge and unleash Great Magic Artes. Manage your inventory and stats as you traverse floor after floor of wondrous treasures and magical monsters—including Puyo, Skeleton T, and others!

Crawl through randomly generated dungeons and engage in real-time, turn-based battles to help Fia level up. Use Magic Artes and collect Elemental Orbs to fill up your gauge and unleash Great Magic Artes. Manage your inventory and stats as you traverse floor after floor of wondrous treasures and magical monsters—including Puyo, Skeleton T, and others! Keep your Grimoire Handy! — Keep track of unlocked abilities with the Grimoire, which logs Fia's Magic Artes. Complete Assignments, Help Quests, and earn Learning Points that can be used to unlock nodes in the Grimoire for Fia to learn new Magic Artes.

Keep track of unlocked abilities with the Grimoire, which logs Fia's Magic Artes. Complete Assignments, Help Quests, and earn Learning Points that can be used to unlock nodes in the Grimoire for Fia to learn new Magic Artes. Fia is Mad About Town! — Take a break from dungeon crawling and explore the school grounds where Fia can check out the Bulletin Board for unlocked mini-games, interact with classmates, grow ingredients, cook curry for in-dungeon boosts, and more! Find out what other goings on await Fia along her journey!

Take a break from dungeon crawling and explore the school grounds where Fia can check out the Bulletin Board for unlocked mini-games, interact with classmates, grow ingredients, cook curry for in-dungeon boosts, and more! Find out what other goings on await Fia along her journey! Swords, Shields, and Shiny Armor with Synthesis in the Storage Room — In the Storage Room of the school grounds, use items found in dungeons to synthesize into new equipment for Fia. Better synthesis items can later be unlocked via the Grimoire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!