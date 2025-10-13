Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Maestro Media, The Disney Afternoon

Maestro Media Announces New Disney Afternoon Tabletop Game

Maestro Media and Disney have come together to make The Disney Afternoon Collection, btu first they're going to crowdfund it

The Disney Afternoon Collection features six complete games with unique mechanics and challenges.

The game launches on Kickstarter this fall, offering exclusive content and bonus unlocks for backers.

Retro VHS-style packaging and collectible character standees appeal to Disney Afternoon fans and collectors.

Maestro Media announced that they have formed a new partnership with Disney to create a tabletop game based on The Disney Afternoon. For those of us of a certain age range, this used to be one of the best things on television, as you'd get home from school and have a block of animated cartoons to watch featuring a mix of new and familiar characters across multiple properties that would just delight you for two hours. Now it looks like six of the most popular shows will be featured in a new game called The Disney Afternoon Collection. However, the twist on this is that they're going to do like every tabletop company seems to be doing these days: they're going to crowdfund it before they release it. (Which, to us, makes zero sense, because if you're working with Disney, it's not like they don't have a few bucks lying around to help pay to have it made.) We have some of the details about their plans below.

The Disney Afternoon Collection

The Disney Afternoon Collection has been announced by Maestro Media in the release of their new Rewind gaming system, a modular platform that brings iconic pop culture worlds to tabletop play. The Disney Afternoon Collection will launch on Kickstarter this Fall, giving fans first access to Kickstarter-exclusive editions and daily bonus unlocks before the game rolls out to retail.

Six Complete Games: Each with custom mechanics, components, and challenges, including:

Crowdfunding Exclusives: Content that only backers will get access to.

Streamlined Rulebook: Learn fast, play faster.

Collectible Retro Packaging: VHS-inspired cases double as display pieces for fans and collectors, with double-sided acrylic character standees in every box.

Customizable Episodes: Players can draft familiar heroes and villains to outwit opponents, adapt to scenario objectives, and keep gameplay fresh every session.

