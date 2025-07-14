Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Inn, Purpledoor Studios

Magic Inn Finally Receives New Early Access Release Date

After having the release pushed back a few times, Magic Inn has a new release date for Early Access, as it arrives next month

Article Summary Magic Inn's Early Access release date is confirmed for August, after previous delays from January and April 2025.

Run a thriving inn by recruiting chefs, sourcing fresh ingredients, and building a 5-star reputation.

Form friendships with guests and locals to gain valuable resources, favors, and secret advantages.

Uncover a magical story of tragedy and redemption as you shape the destiny of your world-class inn.

Indie game developer and publisher Purpledoor Studios finally has a proper release date for their new game, Magic Inn. Originally the game was meant ot be released back in January, but then the team pushed the release to April 2025. However, they ended up missing the window and instead released a free demo on Steam. Now, this morning, the devs have confirmed the EA version will arrive on August 4, 2025. You can see more in the trailer here as we now wait out the next three weeks.

Magic Inn

Recruit top chefs, or hone your own skills and become one yourself! Forge ties with local farmers for quality ingredients and offer a delectable menu for your guests. A 5-star inn draws royalty and fame, so you must prepare the rarest of items. Build relationships with winemakers, trade with merchants, or search the corners of the world for rare gems. Impress even the King upon his arrival! Friends are an innkeeper's greatest asset! Making friends is simple: talk to guests, help them, serve well, or even give gifts. Each guest matters. Interact, learn, aim for personalized service, and build lasting relationships. Strong friendships help innkeepers gain resources and referrals from powerful contacts. Easy, right?

When the power of friendship may not be enough, there's nothing wrong with taking a few shortcuts. A 5-star rating is determined by judges disguised as guests. Pay the local detective to reveal the judge's identity, or use money and favors to sway the judge. Keep it discreet: nobody needs to know! Congratulations on achieving the 5-star rating! Success, wealth, friends in high places: you've done it all! But now, it's time to uncover a tale of tragedy, redemption, and, of course, magic. With abundant resources in hand and wand, you can shape this magical world. Enjoy the journey!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!