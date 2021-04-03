Magic: Legends Drops A New Trailer For The Dimir Assassin Class

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios revealed a new trailer today for Magic: Legends showing off the Dimir Assassin class. The latest planeswalker character set in the free-to-play action RPG comes with a number of useful skills that make them a quick-to-the-punch killer, and they're great in a pinch for certain situations. But you'll see that as awesome as they are, they do lack in certain areas, which is why its best to travel as a team through this game. We got more info on their traits as well as the trailer below, as you can play the Open Beta right now.

The Dimir Assassin epitomizes Ravnica's House Dimir, capable of setting up their enemies for devastating combo attacks and always fighting on their terms with a strong sense of control before exploiting a weakness to catastrophic effect. Players can unlock the Dimir Assassin class (as well as the Nightveil Stalker Spell and Dimir Assassin Costume) at Level 50 of the free and premium tiers of the Battlepass. The class is also available as the Grand Tier Prize for the Dimir Assassin Booster Pack. This stealthy and agile new Planeswalker class also includes the following unlocks: Dimir Assassin Costume – Unlocked account-wide and equippable at any Tailor in-game.

Disinformation (Trait – Unlocked at class Level 30): Whenever you draw a spell, creatures you control gain Lesser Resistance for 5 seconds. Whenever you discard a spell, enemies within 15 ft gain Greater Vulnerability for 5 seconds.

Nightveil Stalker (Spell – unlocked immediately): The Nightveil Stalker is a Mythic Rare spirit Assassin Creature spell with Hexproof. Upon entering the battlefield, it deals damage to a foe and stuns them. As its special ability, for every third spell you draw, it teleports to an enemy and does damage to them, but loses its hexproof ability for a short time.