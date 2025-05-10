Posted in: Card Games, Final Fantasy, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Square Enix, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy

Magic: The Gathering Drops More Final Fantasy Cards At PAX East 2025

Wizards of the Coast revealed several new cards at PAX East for Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy, as the set will be released next month

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils new Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy cards at PAX East 2025.

The set showcases art and legendary creatures from across the entire Final Fantasy franchise.

Innovative mechanics like Job Select, Saga Creatures, and tiered spells debut in this set.

Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy releases June 13, 2025, with special cards and bonus sheets.

During PAX East 2025 this weekend, Wizards of the Coast sat down and revealed even more Magic: The Gathering cards coming to the Final Fantasy set. We got a better look at a ton of cards spanning almost every single video game in the franchise, many of them calling back to some of the more popular titles. We got a grand showcase of art styles and designs that will make any FF fan turn into an MTG player just to have them. We have a large gallery of images for you here, along with more details revealed by the WotC team about them, plus the livestream and trailer to match. The set will be released on June 13, 20205.

Magic: The Gathering — Final Fantasy

This upcoming set features the largest collection of Final Fantasy artwork ever in a single game, drawing from across the franchise. Magic artists have brought moments from Final Fantasy to life in their own unique style while classic Final Fantasy art pieces make appearances on these epic cards. Fans will see their favorite stories, characters, and moments from Final Fantasy depicted across Magic cards, with these icons of the series captured on over 100 legendary creature cards across the entire release.

And, as a celebration of this incredible collaboration, Final Fantasy Through the Ages showcases iconic Magic cards with Final Fantasy artwork. These cards form a Bonus Sheet for the set featuring existing artwork from the Final Fantasy series, which highlights artists such as 天野喜孝/Yoshitaka Amano and 野村哲也/Tetsuya Nomura, names that Final Fantasy fans will surely recognize.

"We have a deep appreciation for the Final Fantasy series and that passion guided us every step of the way as we created this set," said Zakeel Gordon, Executive Producer for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast. "This collaboration is a sincere tribute to Final Fantasy as told through the lens of Magic: The Gathering. Whether you're a Final Fantasy fan, a Magic: The Gathering player, or both (like us!) we hope players see our reverence for Final Fantasy reflected in everything from the artwork to the game design, all the way down to the flavor text."

"This set is a lovingly crafted tribute to Final Fantasy as told through Magic: The Gathering gameplay. It was created by individuals who hold a profound mutual respect for each other, and for each other's games," said Shoichi Ichikawa from Square Enix, Producer of Final Fantasy VII series mobile title Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. "We hope that players appreciate and enjoy the care and attention to detail in every single card that went into creating this one-of-a-kind set."

Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy features a host of special mechanics and content inspired by the series' rich world and incredible creatures beloved by fans worldwide. Special features include:

Job Select – A hero may walk many paths, and the gear those heroes carry can change their destiny. Job select is a new triggered ability found on some equipment in this set.

A hero may walk many paths, and the gear those heroes carry can change their destiny. Job select is a new triggered ability found on some equipment in this set. Saga Creatures – Summons are making an appearance in this set, as part of Magic: The Gathering's first-ever Saga creatures. Players can call the summons for aid in battle.

Summons are making an appearance in this set, as part of Magic: The Gathering's first-ever Saga creatures. Players can call the summons for aid in battle. Transforming Double-Faced Cards – Double-faced cards return in Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy. By casting the front side of the card for its mana cost and fulfilling its required conditions, players can transform it to experience its alternate form. Iconic Final Fantasy characters, minigames, story moments, and more are represented on double-faced cards throughout the set.

Double-faced cards return in Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy. By casting the front side of the card for its mana cost and fulfilling its required conditions, players can transform it to experience its alternate form. Iconic Final Fantasy characters, minigames, story moments, and more are represented on double-faced cards throughout the set. Tiered – Some spells in this set offer three different effects, increasing in effectiveness with how much mana you pay for them. These spells all have the new keyword tiered.

Some spells in this set offer three different effects, increasing in effectiveness with how much mana you pay for them. These spells all have the new keyword tiered. Adventures – Adventures return in this set. This time, you'll find them on a cycle of Towns.

Adventures return in this set. This time, you'll find them on a cycle of Towns. Landcycling – Landcycling abilities, seen on cards with a basic land type such as plainscycling, islandcycling, swampcycling, and so on, allow you to discard a card to search your library for a card with the specified land type. Nothing is more important in Magic than reliably playing lands and guaranteeing you have enough mana to fuel the later stages of the game.

