Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: alien, predator

Alien & Predator Have Both Joined Raid: Shadow Legends

Raid: Shadow Legends has brought two iconic figures into the game for a new crossover, as you can play as both the Predator and Alien

Article Summary Alien and Predator have joined Raid: Shadow Legends in a special crossover event running through January 8.

Players can claim the Xenomorph Legendary Champion for free by logging in for seven days before December 26.

The Predator Legendary Champion is unlockable as the final reward in the Elite Champion Pass until January 23.

Both characters feature film-inspired visuals, weapons, and skills, faithfully adapted for the Raid universe.

Mobile publisher Plarium dropped a new epic crossover event into Raid: Shadow Legends today, as both Alien and the Predator have joined the game. The team made the reveal with a new cinematic trailer, showing off the Xenomorph, Predator, and the game's character Arbiter, who have been captured by a Weyland-Yutani Industries' spacecraft before being set free in the Realm of Teleria in a crash landing. The crossover will carry on through the holidays with both characters bringing their own "charm" to the battle. You can read more in the details below.

Raid: Shadow Legends – Alien & Predator Crossover

Beginning today through January 8, all players can obtain the Xenomorph Legendary Champion for free via a Loyalty Program on the seventh day of logging into Raid: Shadow Legends (must begin by December 26). Additional rewards like the Xenomorph avatar are available for players that continue logging in up to 14 days. The Predator Legendary Champion will be available as the final reward in the Elite Champion Pass where players complete Daily Quests and earn exclusive Champion-specific rewards. Players can purchase the Elite Champion pass on or before January 23. The versions of the Xenomorph and the Predator that players can earn are inspired by the Xenomorph in FX's Alien: Earth and Dek from Predator: Badlands, respectively. Their in-game weapons, visual aesthetics, and skills have all been uniquely crafted to reflect their appearances in these long-running franchises.

"The Alien and Predator franchises have defined sci-fi horror and action for generations, and adapting the Xenomorph and Predator characters to naturally fit within our immersive Raid universe is a dream come true for our team," said Ronen Gross, VP of Business Development at Plarium. "We have worked closely with 20th Century Games to ensure every skill, animation, and visual choice for both Legendary Champions are authentic to the films, and that their arrival in Raid feels meaningful for our players and are great additions to their squad."

"We wanted every fan, whether they come for the horror, the hunt, or the heroes, to find something that feels made for them," said Matt Veysberg, Director of Global Creative Marketing at Plarium. "The biggest challenge was finding the balance – staying true to what makes Alien and Predator so iconic, while making it feel natural inside Raid's universe."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!