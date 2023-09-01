Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fuecoco, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 9: Fuecoco Line

Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved continues with the Fuecoco line culminating in Skeledirge ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023, focusing on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's look at the Fuecoco line.

Just like Sprigatito, Fuecoco gets two standard cards as well in the main portion of the set. Kagemaru Himeno illustrates the first Fuecoco card, which uses a bright and colorful style using 3D graphics reminiscent of a video game. Artist ryoma uratsuka takes on the second one for a more illustrative storybook style which depicts Fuecoco's tufts glowing due to its flame sac. Fuecoco's evolution, Crocalor, is illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga, who shows the Pokémon chasing a Berry, similar to how the Fuecoco Art Rare we'll see later in this set shows the mischievous Fire-type Starter getting down on some fruit in a grocery store.

Skeledirge, the ultimate evolution of Fire-type Paldean Starter Fuecoco, gets its first-ever ex in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Artist 5ban Graphics is behind not only this Skeledirge ex but, indeed, all three ex cards featuring the Starter evolutions in this set, which includes Meowscarada and Quaquaval. Let's get to know Skeledirge through its Dex entries from the Scarlet & Violet games:

The fiery bird changes shape when Skeledirge sings. Rumor has it that the bird was born when the fireball on Skeledirge's head gained a soul. Skeledirge's gentle singing soothes the souls of all that hear it. It burns its enemies to a crisp with flames of over 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ouch! It might burn you, but at least it'll give you a song to enjoy as you're charbroiled.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

