Farming Simulator 22 Reveals New Göweil Gear On The Way

GIANTS Software revealed a new addition coming to Farming Simulator 22 as Göweil will be loaning some new equipment to the game. The team will be releasing the Göweil Pack on March 21st, and with it will come a few new vehicles from the company's line. As you can see from the images below, you're getting a new hay bailer and wrapper, among other vehicles designed to make your farming experience a little easier. We got more info from the devs below about what's on the way next month.

New Machines & Possibilities With Göweil

Austrian manufacturer Göweil has an international reputation for producing high-quality, durable, and innovative machinery – especially baling and wrapping technology. With their debut in the Farming Simulator series, a broad selection of machines and tools adds new possibilities for virtual farmers with a knack for baling. Players are now able to transform even more resources into bales: Corn silage, sugar beet pulp, mixed feed, and more can be baled and wrapped with high-tech machines like the Göweil LT-Master F115 or VARIOMaster V140. A small but substantial detail for baling enthusiasts: Net-binding, in addition to foil-wrapping, will be possible.

Enhanced Quality-Of-Bale-Farming

Operations dependent on baled resources can also extend their farm by deploying stationary and autonomous baler-wrappers like the G4010 Q Profi to achieve a high output of bales in variable shapes & sizes. Roller wrappers like the Göweil G1015 attach to front loaders or three-point hitches and transport, wrap, and stack bales – with one single, efficient machine. Good news for clumsy farmers frequently chasing their bales: Thanks to the addition of a bale turner, the days of round bales rolling downhill are numbered. It's easier to put them into storage, too – thanks to new bale grippers and bale forks like the Göweil RBG and BTGQU. Even the quality of bales rises with optional silage additive tanks for baler wrapper combinations like the Göweil G-1 F125 Kombi. Further included: the fixed chamber baler G-1 F125 and the trailed round bale wrapper G5020 to round the selection off and wrap it up!

Just The Start For A Content-Heavy Year in Farming Simulator 22

With the Göweil Pack, GIANTS Software releases the first of many official updates in 2023. Even more content will be added free of charge, and the official in-game ModHub will continue to grow with developer-tested user creations.