Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MTG, WotC

Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Commander Masters Sets

Wizards of the Coast dropped new details on the next special sets coming to Magic: The Gathering, as Commander Masters are on the way.

This past week, Wizards of the Coast revealed a new Magic: The Gathering set of items on the way with the all-new Commander Masters sets. These are mastered versions of what has become one of the company's most popular formats, as you have pre-built decks featuring powerful reprints and returning legends. The Commander Deck format has helped bring a lot of people into MTG as it helps provide an understanding of the game without the fuss of having to build a deck from scratch, and much like those sets, Commander Masters will launch with ready-to-play content alongside draft, set, and collector boosters. We have more details on these sets below from the people who helped create them, as they will drop into local card shops on August 4th, 2023.

Borderless Profile Legendary Creatures

Magic: The Gathering Commanders are "legendary" for a reason. With Commander Masters, we're embodying that feeling of truly legendary creatures in our borderless profile treatment. These cards feature eye-catching profiles of some of Magic's most iconic legends. These cards are portraits fit for a museum—they're truly legendary. Players will find borderless treatments in every Commander Masters booster, from Draft Boosters to Set Boosters to Collector Boosters. There are 24 cards in the borderless profile treatment—4 uncommons, 11 rares, and 9 mythic rares. But there aren't only borderless profile cards. This set also introduces . . .

Borderless Frame Break Cards

These are cards that are so iconic they can't be contained in their card frame! With border-busting art that breaks outside of the traditional Magic card frame, this dazzling treatment can be seen on cards like Jeweled Lotus. You can also find these borderless treatments in every Commander Masters booster. There are 12 frame break cards—1 uncommon, 5 rares, and 6 mythic rares.

Borderless Cards

We also are bringing in traditional borderless cards, this time on famous cards that Commander players love. One of the cards with this treatment is Personal Tutor, receiving its first reprint ever since its original printing in Portal. Featuring the art of Urza, Mishra, and Tocasia, Personal Tutor is one of the many borderless cards you can find in every Commander Masters booster. There are 46 borderless cards in Commander Masters in addition to the borderless frame break and profile cards—12 commons, 13 uncommons, 18 rares, and 3 mythic rares.

Textured Foil & Foil-Etched Cards

Originally appearing in Double Masters 2022, the textured foil treatment returns for Commander Masters alongside the foil-etched treatment. Featuring a unique approach to the foiling process, textured foils add extra flair to our borderless treatments. There are 10 textured foils in Commander Masters—all 9 of the borderless profiles mythic rares, plus the Jeweled Lotus. As with Double Masters 2022, each of the 135 rares and 35 mythic rares in Commander Masters have a foil-etched version using the main set art with a matte frame and special varnish to give them a special gleam. These treatments can be found exclusively in Collector Boosters, the best place to get all of the amazing treatments in this release.

Magic: The Gathering Extended Art Cards

In Collector Boosters, you'll be able to find extended-art versions of cards from the Commander Masters Commander decks. These cards offer an extended look at the artwork of these new-to-Magic cards.Most of the new-to-Magic cards from the Commander Masters Commander decks will be available in Collector Boosters. However, planeswalkers and Sagas do not have extended-art frames, therefore 5 of these new cards do not appear in this slot. There are 35 extended-art cards in Commander Masters—28 rares and 7 mythic rares.

Retro Frame Basic Lands

We're bringing some fan-favorite Magic artists' work to retro-frame basic lands for the first time! The basic land art of Alayna Danner, Rebecca Guay, and Mark Poole all return in Commander Masters. This is the very first time these lands have been available in the retro frame.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!