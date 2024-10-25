Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering - Foundations, MagicCon

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More Foundations Details at MagicCon

Today during MagicCon, we got a better idea of what to expect from Magic: The Gathering - Foundations before it launches in November

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering - Foundations set launches, teaching game fundamentals with easy learning systems.

Wizards of the Coast unveils streamlined release cadence for future MTG sets starting next year.

Upcoming Universes Beyond boosters legal in all formats, with Standard rotation shifting in 2027.

Magic: The Gathering enters a new era, incorporating feedback and innovative design for players.

Wizards of the Coast held a special panel and livestream today at MagicCon, in which they went over more of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Foundations set. Several members of the team came up on stage to talk about the new set, which you can check out above, along with more presentations for sets we already talked about earlier today. Foundations will focus on helping people learn the fundamentals of the game with a system and setup that will allow for easy-to-learn systems and quick configurations so you learn all five colors, several mechanics you may run into with other sets, and gain the ability to learn and master the game's systems without having to dive into a major set yet. We have more info from their announcements below.

Magic: The Gathering – Foundations

The release of Magic: The Gathering – Foundations brings with it a new baseline for the game. It's simple, it's exciting, and it's going to be a foundational part of how we share Magic. We're ushering in a new era of Magic alongside Foundations. In the past few years, we've tried bold ideas, iterated on products, and explored new horizons of Magic design. Now, we're taking what we've learned and delivering the best version of Magic we can. Our innovations lead to exciting changes coming in Magic's future, and we're thrilled to share some of them with you today.

We've heard your concerns. We are streamlining our release cadence beginning next year, spreading it out further with a balanced, digestible schedule that includes Magic settings and Universes Beyond.

Upcoming Universes Beyond booster releases will be legal in all formats. Standard will also begin rotating with the calendar year starting in 2027, providing players with more places to play cards they love in formats they choose.

