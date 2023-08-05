Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Gen Con, MTG

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Multiple New Releases At Gen Con 2023

Wizards of the Coast went full reveal mode at Gen Con 2023, as we got word of multiple releases for Magic: The Gathering this weekend.

Wizards of the Coast took this afternoon at Gen Con 2023 to reveal multiple new announcements and releases for Magic: The Gathering over the next year. The team basically went full reveal mode as we got a look at multiple decks and special edition releases coming throughout the rest of the year and across 2024. This included a new Universes Beyond release for both Final Fantasy and Fallout, a special edition of Ravnica featuring Clue, and some sets that will take on Horror and Western themes. We got the full list with some samples of what they showed off below!

Wilds of Eldraine (September 8)

Wilds of Eldraine marks the beginning of an all-new multiyear story arc within Magic's multiverse. The storybook setting will have players encounter fairy-tale-inspired characters as they deal with the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion.

Universes Beyond – Doctor Who (October 13, 2023)

Our upcoming Universes Beyond set, Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who features four preconstructed Commander decks, covering 60 years of that iconic franchise and allowing players to relive their favorite moments from the show and create their own special memories. These decks have been built from the top down to capture the fun and flavor of Doctor Who's iconic characters and memorable stories. The TARDIS Showcase frame treatment and exciting serialized Doctor cards available in Collector Boosters add a whole new layer of collectability for the biggest Doctor Who fans in the universe.

Fallout-themed Commander Decks (2024)

In collaboration with Bethesda Softworks, Wizards of the Coast will bring the iconic gaming franchise Fallout to Magic: The Gathering with ready-to-play Fallout-themed Commander Decks. Launching in March of 2024, Magic players and Fallout fans can experience the post-nuclear, alternate reality world of Fallout with gangs of bloodthirsty raiders, towering super mutants, irradiated monsters, and deadly retro-futurist robots. These Commander Decks will bring the Wasteland's many colorful factions to Magic: The Gathering so that players can recreate some of Fallout's most famous – and outlandish – moments.

Modern Horizons 3 (2024)

Modern Horizons returns in 2024 with Modern Horizons 3. Magic players love Modern Horizons sets for their rewarding draft format and nostalgic callbacks. Players can expect all of that and more with fan-favorite characters—including some double-face cards—and Planeswalkers.

Ravnica Remastered (Q1 2024)

In 2024, Wizards of the Coast will release a remastered collection of cards from Ravnica, a plane that originally debuted in 2005. Ravnica Remastered includes everything fans love about the original Ravnica sets—like a strong emphasis on the guilds—and includes cards from each Ravnica block.

Murders at Karlov Manor (Q1 2024)

In Murders at Karlov Manor, players will experience Ravnica through the eyes of its keenest detectives. A new vision of Ravnica, Murders at Karlov Manor is Magic's take on the detective genre with clues, secrets, hidden identities, and mysteries to unravel. It's a top-down archetypal whodunit murder mystery; fans will need to use their sleuthing skills to solve an innovative puzzle to escape.

Ravnica: Clue Edition (Q1 2024)

Ravnica: Clue Edition combines Clue's timeless, immersive, crime-solving experience and the cast of colorful suspects with Magic's strategic depth all within the Ravnica setting. A self-contained experience, Ravnica: Clue Edition is a standalone game that welcomes fans of Magic and Clue alike to unleash their inner sleuths and solve the mystery as Ravnica's premier detectives.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (Q2 2024)

In 2024, Magic: The Gathering will bring players to a new world with Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Featuring some of Magic's most notorious villains, Outlaws of Thunder Junction is an action-packed frontier fantasy that reimagines the Western genre.

Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed (July 2024)

In collaboration with Ubisoft, Universes Beyond will bring immersive, epic historical adventures from Assassin's Creed to Magic: The Gathering. The Assassin's Creed set features all Assassin's Creed games released to date, with mechanically unique cards and reprints that feature new artwork.

Bloomburrow (Q3 2024)

Also slated for release in 2024, Magic fans can venture to Bloomburrow, a cute and cozy new world in Magic that doesn't include humans at all, and instead includes a bold adventuring party of anthropomorphic animal friends—like squirrels, frogs, rats, and rabbits—that will need to band together on an important quest.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan (Q4 2023)

After exploring the wilds in Eldraine, players will return to Ixalan—where dinosaurs roam—in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. This set includes a thematically appropriate collaboration with the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise—also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with the release of Jurassic Park in 1993—with cards featuring brand new artwork that showcase iconic characters and scenes spanning across six feature-length films in the Jurassic World franchise.

Duskmourn: House of Horror (Q4 2024)

Releasing late in 2024, Duskmourn: House of Horror is set within a haunted mansion and draws inspiration from 1980s-era horror movies, games, and media.

Universes Beyond: Final Fantasy (2024)

Universes Beyond will bring the beloved Final Fantasy series to Magic: The Gathering as a tentpole booster release in 2025. The Final Fantasy series is known for its highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, and memorable characters. The set will encompass each main Final Fantasy game that has been released to date, from the original Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Innistrad Remastered (2025)

Innistrad Remastered is another installment in the Remastered series. The set will bring everything that Magic fans love about the gothic horror setting of Innistrad into one curated, draftable set.

Codename: Tennis (Q1 2025)

In 2025, the set currently codenamed as "Tennis" explores the racing genre, but with a Magic twist. This set is shaping up to be Magic's first multiplanar death race across three different worlds.

Codename: Ultimate (2025)

Mighty dragons abound in the set codenamed "Ultimate" which will be a return to the fan-favorite plane of Tarkir.

Codename: Volleyball (2025)

Releasing in the second half of 2025, the set currently codenamed "Volleyball" takes place in space and immerses players into a science fiction space opera.

Codename: Wrestling (2025)

Magic fans love the plane of Lorwyn for its goblins, kithkin, faeries, and elves. Magic: The Gathering will return to Lorwyn in the set codenamed "Wrestling," due to release in 2025.

Codename: Yachting (2026)

The set currently codenamed "Yachting" is a return to Strixhaven on Arcavios, one of Magic's recently introduced planes that features students, professors, and everything else you'd expect from a magical college.

Codename: Ziplining (2026)

Magic fans can expect an epic conclusion to the multi-year story arc that began in Wilds of Eldraine–similar to War of the Spark or March of the Machine—in the set codenamed "Ziplining" launching in 2026.

New Secret Lair Commander Deck

Magic's Secret Lair team is always pushing the boundaries and delving into new territories. The new 100-card Commander Deck, Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings, features cards with new art, cards released for the first time in foil, and a mechanically unique card that has only ever been seen in the 2001 Magic: The Gathering video game. This is a limited print run product that is available while supplies last and will go on sale for $149.99 on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

