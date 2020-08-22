Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information

Wizards of the Coast, creators of their premier trading card game Magic: The Gathering, revealed some new information for a much-anticipated set today at CommandFest, a tournament-slash-convention that is being held online this weekend due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Commander Legends, a new set with the intention of drafting Commander decks (or perhaps Commander-style decks), will feature precisely 71 new Legendary Creatures and be packaged in twenty-card booster packs. Let's discuss the reveals!

First off, Gavin Verhey had been teasing us with a new version of Baron Sengir, the Ulgrothan vampire lord from the much-maligned Homelands expansion. Homelands was known to have absolutely terrible cards and was overprinted, but the Baron was a major force in the set as one of the cards that people would clamor over. As a 5/5 for eight mana with absolutely no other downside and the propensity to get a lot larger than just a 5/5, the Baron was a big deal then, and with the advent of Commander Legends, is a big deal now. Let's look at what Gavin revealed!

Wait, Partner? Yes, Partner! It seems that Wizards of the Coast has found some way to make Partner not as broken as it traditionally has been in previous years with the inclusion of monocolored partners. There are plenty of them in this set. Here are another two!

As you can see, fan-favorite characters Hal and Alena from the Innistrad blocks are making an appearance in Commander Legends as well! There's plenty more to behold, friends:

This set is the one that will feature the enemy cycle of lands originally started in the Battlebond expansion! Other names include Undergrowth Stadium (in black and green), Rejuvenating Springs (green and blue), Training Center (blue and red), and Spectator Seating (red and white). Those looking to maximize their mana output in multiplayer games can rejoice at this completionism!

Finally, but certainly not least on our list, we have The Prismatic Piper itself. Now, ever since the relatively-fresh Magic: The Gathering artist Seb McKinnon revealed his art for this card, there has been some wild speculation over what it does. Well, I'm pretty sure that every one of those guesses had been turned on its head from the top of this article. Here it is!

Wizards of the Coast has finally printed a common Legendary Creature – after years of not seeing common Legends, this is the first players are seeing in a long time. Like, we are talking prerevisionist era long. Of course, as a common color fixer, this card is likely a necessity for many different reasons, but noting the "S" rarity makes us wonder. For what it's worth, Command Tower and Commander's Sphere will also be commons in the set to aid players in having more fixing in their draft pools of Commander Legends.

All this talk of the new Magic set makes us want to draft it! How about you? Let us know what you think in the comments below!