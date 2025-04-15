Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Square Enix, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged:

Magic: The Gathering To Hold Final Fantasy Event In Japan

Magic: The Gathering is gfoing to celebrate the release of the new Final Fantasy set with a special event happening in Chiba, Japan

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering hosts a Final Fantasy-themed event in June 2025 in Chiba, Japan.

The event offers a $50,000 prize pool and Pro Tour invites for top eight competitors.

Participants get exclusive promo cards, with additional rewards for top 128 players.

Free entry for fans with venues having capacity limits; registration starts April 17, 2025.

Wizards of the Coast have announced a new Magic: The Gathering event happening in Japan, centered around the new Final Fantasy set. The event will be called Magic Spotlight: Final Fantasy, and will feature a competition taking place from June 27-29 in Chiba, Japan, consisting of a two-day open field tournament in Standard Constructed format for a prize pool. With an obvious focus on the new set being released featuring the iconic RPG series. We have mroe details on the event below, however, they have yet to name the venue in which it will be happening.

Magic: The Gathering – Magic Spotlight: Final Fantasy

Competitors at Magic Spotlight: Final Fantasy will be playing for their share of a $50,000 USD prize pool. The top eight players from the event will receive invitations to the Pro Tour Edge of Eternities tournament at MagicCon: Atlanta. Each participant in Magic Spotlight: Final Fantasy's main event will receive a non-foil Japanese-language borderless promo card featuring a card from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy release. Additionally, the Top 128 competitors in the event will receive traditional foil copies of that promo card. In addition to the main event, Magic Spotlight: Final Fantasy will host multiple side events with a variety of formats on display.

This event is free to enter, however there is a maximum capacity in the venue so fans should check for specific information about access to the venue closer to the event. Entry into the $50,000 prize pool main event will require the purchase of a ticket when registration opens, and limited seating is available. Full details will be available on the website for Magic Spotlight: Final Fantasy. The site goes live on April 16, with registration opening the next day, April 17 at Noon JST. For more information, check out the event's organizer, BIG MAGIC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!