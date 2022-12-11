Mail Time Will Be Released On PC & Consoles This April

Freedom Games revealed before The Game Awards that they will be releasing their next game, Mail Time, on PC and consoles in April. Created by solo developer Kela van der Deijl, the game focuses on you delivering the mail… kinda. The reality is this is one giant game of doing everything but that, as you will help the citizens of this animal and insect neighborhood complete tasks and go on small missions to help them out, all while trying to deliver ONE letter. It's like the Zelda trading game, but on a grand level. You can check out the latest trailer below as we wait for the finalized release date.

"The new animated trailer for Mail Time features never-before-seen locations like an enormous leftover picnic and the eccentric cast of characters inhabiting it. A hungry hamster in need of savory sweets, a squirrel, trying to file a formal complaint, and a crime-craving rat recruiting partners are just a few in need of a newly minted Mail Scout's delivery services. Step onto fresh-cut grass, take a deep breath, and hop, skip, or glide to the first of many missions only mushroom caps can tackle."

"Use each job as an opportunity to explore the forest, meet diverse and cute critters around Grumblewood Grove, handle their packages with the utmost care, and listen to each of their stories. Motivate a training-focused turtle, act as the wingmate of a snail with a secret crush, or join an old soul as they relive their best memories. Jump and bounce onto mushrooms or branches to discover dilapidated delivery routes and collect special bottle caps hidden throughout eight different locations full of cozy vibes. Personalize the protagonist Mail Scout with more than 46,000 combinations between their pronouns, colors, hairstyle, mailbag, clothing, and skin tone. Grumblewood Grove welcomes anyone and everyone to make a home here."