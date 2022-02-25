MalnaZidos Is Set To Release On PC & PlayStation Next Month

Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España) announced today that MalnaZidos is headed to PC and PlayStation in March. A combined effort between Mediaset Games, GammeraNest, and RBorn Games, this is a 3D zombie shooter set in the 1930s with a black and white color palette to give it that old-time feeling. When the undead start walking the Earth, it will be up to you to find survivors and others willing to fight the cause of putting them down at all costs. But beware, the very people next to you could be hiding a bite or an illness that will eventually turn them into a zombie. The game will be released on March 11th, 2022.

MalnaZidos is a thrilling survival shooter set in the late 1930s. During 1938 All Saints' Eve, a young officer named Jan is sent on a mission that will turn apocalyptic when the gates of hell open in front of him and hordes of the undead threaten to end his life. Help Jan to escape with his life through harrowing scenarios such as forests, abandoned villages and dark dungeons to discover why the world is suddenly plagued by the undead.

Valley of the Dead (MalnaZidos) is a 3D shooter with exploration and infiltration mechanics where you will need to make bold choices, as enemies will always outnumber you and bullets will be scarce. Fight alongside the movie's characters and control them in bonus levels that will offer a new layer of replayability. Valley of the Dead (Malnazidos) has a unique art style mimicking comic books by using cell shading graphics. Shoot your way out of the zombie apocalypse as Jan, a regular guy that has been trapped in the midst of huge hordes of zombies. Explore and sneak through the different levels while wisely using your weapons and ammunition, as enemies will always outnumber you. Enjoy a unique art style that mimicks comic books by using cell shading graphics.