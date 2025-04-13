Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deconstructeam, Many Nights a Whisper, Selkie Harbour

Many Nights A Whisper Reveals Late April Release Date

After being annolunced just a short time ago, Many Nights A Whisper has a confirmed release date, coming near the end of April

Article Summary Many Nights a Whisper releases on Steam in late April for immersive archery gameplay.

Train as an archer for a sacred shot that determines a decade's fate in this indie title.

Experience moods via a Mediterranean soundscape and low-poly Iberian-inspired art.

Engage with the story by making choices affecting townsfolk's hopes and fortunes.

Indie game developer Selkie Harbour and publisher Deconstructeam have confirmed the release date for Many Nights a Whisper, which is happening in a few weeks. If you didn't check out the game yet, this is a meditative third-person archery title in which you play an archer training to aim and hit an impossibly distant shot, with the end result being that it will "shape the fate of a generation." But the journey is not that simple. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released on PC via Steam on April 29. 2025.

Many Nights a Whisper

Many Nights a Whisper is a meditative third-person archery game. Under the gentle guidance of your mentor, you will train to land an impossibly distant shot. Practice tirelessly, honing your skill for the sacred ceremony that will shape the future of your people. Succeed, and their wishes will come true, bringing a decade of prosperity. Should you fail, ten years of calamity will follow, and their hopes will be lost to the winds. Ah, and you only have one shot. No pressure.

Short & Thought-Provoking: Playtime: 50-75 minutes. Delve into the routine of the Dreamer, the person chosen to perform this critical ceremony. Engage with your mentor in warm and intimate discussions. Listen to the townsfolk at the Confession Wall, weigh their whispers, and decide whether to grant their wishes.

Playtime: 50-75 minutes. Delve into the routine of the Dreamer, the person chosen to perform this critical ceremony. Engage with your mentor in warm and intimate discussions. Listen to the townsfolk at the Confession Wall, weigh their whispers, and decide whether to grant their wishes. Test Your Marksmanship: Master the sacred slingshot, a mystical device strung with human hair. Carefully aim, adjust for distance, and land fireballs into ancient chalices scattered across a ruin-sewn archipelago.

Master the sacred slingshot, a mystical device strung with human hair. Carefully aim, adjust for distance, and land fireballs into ancient chalices scattered across a ruin-sewn archipelago. Dreamy Soundscape: Immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of the Mediterranean Sea, accompanied by a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by fingerspit.

Immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of the Mediterranean Sea, accompanied by a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by fingerspit. Magical Environment: Enjoy a distinctive art direction through low-poly 3d and vibrant pixel-art textures—a relaxing yet melancholic archipelago filled with imagery inspired by Iberian culture.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!