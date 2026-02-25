Posted in: Bungie, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bungie, marathon

Marathon Server Slam Will Launch This Thursday

Bungie has revealed new info about the Marathon Server Slam, which will kick off tomorrow and run for several days this weekend

Article Summary Marathon Server Slam event runs from February 27 to March 2 ahead of the full game launch on March 5.

Play limited maps, Runner shells, and contracts, with more content coming at launch and Season 1.

Earn exclusive Marathon rewards by participating or watching, including gear and cosmetic Twitch Drops.

Battle on Tau Ceti IV as customizable Runners in Bungie's team-based FPS extraction shooter.

Bungie has released new details about their next event for the Marathon pre-launch: the Server Slam will take place this weekend. Starting tomorrow, February 27, and running through March 2, this will be a chance for you to try out the game ahead of its full launch on March 5. You can read more about it below and in their latest blog post about how to join.

Server Slam

The Server Slam offers an introduction to Marathon's gameplay with a limited selection of maps, Runner shells, and contracts. Additional maps, factions, contracts, gear, and more to come at launch and during Season 1. Players who participate in or watch the Server Slam can earn multiple rewards for Marathon's launch on March 5, including tiered gear packages, cosmetic Twitch Drops, and more.

Marathon

Scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV in Bungie's team-based FPS extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and work together in crews of three as you battle rival teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive, and your loot is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti—or if you're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.

Become a Runner: Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger.

Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger. Welcome to Tau Ceti IV: What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win.

What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win. Fun and Competitive At All Skill Levels: Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one.

Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one. Committed to Fair Play: Cheaters don't stop, so neither do we. We'll continue to invest in robust anti-cheat and dedicated server support to keep your games competitive.

