Adventure of Samsara Confirmed For Early September Release

Adventure of Samsara has been given a new release date, as the action-adventure 2D Metroidvania will be released in early September

Atari and developer Ilex Games revealed the official release date for Adventure Of Samsara, as the game arrives early next month. In case you haven't seen much of the game yet, this is a 2D action-adventure Metroidvania that pays homage to the original Adventure title released by Atari in 1980. Only this one has a much more modern take on the franchise. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will arrive on September 4, 2025.

In Adventure of Samsara, players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun. Tasked with reactivating a mysterious interdimensional fortress, the Champion must restore balance to the multiverse. As players battle through a series of diverse, interconnected biomes and confront brutal mutant bosses, they will unlock new abilities and enhancements – each revealing deeper layers of the game's enigmatic, cosmic narrative.

Metroidvania Exploration: Explore 10 unique biomes, from frozen wastes to industrial labs, each filled with distinct enemies, hazards and hidden upgrades.

Classic Gameplay Feel: With classic gameplay and twisted 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara evokes the timeless feel of games like Prince of Persia (1989) while offering something entirely new.

Original Worldbuilding: Immerse yourself in an expansive, interdimensional fantasy world with a deep, spiritual lore.

Adventure Easter Eggs: The game features nods to the original Adventure, with familiar structures, enemies, and references that reward both new and returning players.

Collectibles: Hidden collectibles boost health, mana, damage, and flasks, while dozens of augments let players customize their playstyle.

