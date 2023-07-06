Posted in: Games, Mario Kart, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: mario kart 8 deluxe, nintendo switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Shows Off All Wave 5 Courses

Get a better look at the next wave of courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as Nintendo shows off everything from Wave 5.

This morning, Nintendo released a brand new trailer for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as they showed off all eight courses for the Booster Course Pass: Wave 5. The next set of courses will be going back over a few different titles in the series as you'll see content from the Wii, Game Boy Advance, and the Game Cube, as well as a few mobile titles from the Tour, and a brand new course that's never been seen until now. For the Feather Cup, you'll be getting Athens Dash (taking you through parts of Greece), Daisy Cruiser from Double-Dash (a race aboard the princess' luxury liner), Moonview Highway from the Wii version (a night course through a major city that is also near the ocean and forest areas), and the all-new Squeaky Clean Sprint (a race around a bathroom where you're miniature-sized, much like Ribbon Road). That last one looks like there are a number of crazy shortcuts and challenging obstacles to get around.

As far as the Cherry Cup goes, you're getting both Los Angeles Laps and Vancouver Velocity, both of which appear in the mobile Tour version that gives you a Nintendo-esq view of their cities, as well as Koopa Cape from the Wii version (which is a hybrid waterpark course where you'll be in rapids, underwater sections, and caves), and finally, Sunset Wilds from Mario Kart Super Circuit (which looks like a mesh between the old SNES courses and a dirt bike course where you keep on the trail and avoid the mud). Along with all these additions are the already revealed characters of Petey Piranha, Wiggler, Kamek, and now the classic pink version of Birdo being added to the mix. Enjoy the trailer below as all of this content will be released on July 12th as part of the Expansion Pack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!